KnightEyes Paranormal RETURNS TO THE ORMAN HOUSE!

On October 28th, 2017 (Saturday), we will be back at the Orman House in Apalachicola, Florida. A special thanks to our sponsors "The Friends of Franklin County" for putting on this event with none other than KEPI in the house from 5:30pm to 9pm. Come on out, see our evidence, tour the house with KnightEyes Paranormal Investigators, Hear the stories, and tell us yours as well. .A special one night meet and greet event. Always wanted to see the Orman, heres your chance! This is part of our Ghostober string of events, which means admission is FREE for the public.
KnightEyes Paranormal will be set up in the Mule Barn just outside the house.
