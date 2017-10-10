Lecture: Urban Foraging - Survival Plants for the 21st Century Hunter and Gatherer

Free & Open To the Public. Refreshments available before talk
Urban Foraging - Survival Plants for the 21st Century Hunter and Gatherer
Ever wondered if those pesky weeds in the backyard are edible?
Interested in lowering your monthly grocery budget?
Looking for a new source of income?
Many people are completely unaware that many of the wild plants around their homes are edible, medicinal, highly-nutritious, and worth money in the growing wild-crafting industry. Learn about the region's bounty of wild edible plants, how to harvest them, how lucrative foraging can be, and about the high levels of sustainability associated with this ancient craft.
About the Speaker:
Scott Davis is a busy biologist, with Ethnobotany among his passions. Scott serves as a state board member for the Florida Native Plant Society and is president of the Magnolia (Tallahassee) Chapter. In addition to his day job as a ranger and botanist at St. Marks National Wildlife Refuge, he serves as Coordinator for the new Milkweed-Monarch Conservation Initiative, VP for Friends of Wakulla Springs, VP for the Florida Wild Mammal Association, and as a committee member for the FWC Great Florida Birding Trail and Black Bear Stakeholders. He also owns a native plant nursery and is an officer of a non-profit agency on urban forest conservation