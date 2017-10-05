Rivertrek 2017 starts next week - donate today!

The Apalachicola Riverkeeper is getting ready for its annual trek down the river from Chattahoochee to the Apalachicola Bay.
RiverTrek 2017 will take 15 participants on a 107 mile kayak trip to raise resources and awareness for the protection of the river.
The trek will take five days to complete and participants will be greeted along the way by community members, biologists and historians.
The journey will begin on Tuesday, October the 10th just below the Jim Woodruff Dam in Chattahoochee and end on October the 14th at Battery Park in Apalachicola for a festive finale in celebration of their river basin exploration.
The public is invited to join in welcoming them to Apalachicola.
The paddlers are raising money to support the Apalachicola Riverkeeper and you can help with a donation.
Find out how at http://apalachicolariverkeeper.org/rivertrek
http://live.oysterradio.com/