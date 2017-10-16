Stone Crab season opened on Sunday

Florida’s recreational and commercial stone crab claw harvest seasons opened on October 15th.
Stone crab fishing is very popular especially in the southern part of the state.
If you decide to harvest some for yourself, there are some rules to remember.
Stone crab claws must be at least 2¾ inches long to be harvested legally.
Claws may not be taken from egg-bearing female stone crabs.
Recreational harvesters are allowed to use up to five stone crab traps, and there is a daily bag limit of one gallon of claws per person or two gallons per vessel, whichever is less.
The season lasts until May 15th.
Stone crab regulations are the same in state and federal waters.
