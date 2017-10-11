What every deer hunter wants to know

October
FWC’s Hunting Hot Sheet
The latest hunting and conservation news and events from the
Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC).
Where to deer hunt without a quota
Florida is blessed to have nearly 6 million acres of public hunting land and even if you don’t have a quota hunt permit, there are still wildlife management areas (WMAs) you can hunt without one. Find WMAs you can hunt during archery, muzzleloading gun, and general gun seasons without a quota permit.
Work to address Hurricane Irma’s impacts to our wildlife management areas (WMAs) is ongoing, though most areas have reopened. Find updates on the status of WMAsincluding details about road, unit and canal closures.
Proposed hunting rule changes: Tell us what you think
FWC staff has drafted proposed rule changes regarding hunting and FWC-managed lands that would impact 2018 hunting seasons.
Please take a few minutes to view proposed hunting rule changes and provide your feedback.
Deer hunting is a great way to get outdoors and spend time with friends and family. And, when knowledge, skills and luck come together for a successful hunt, there’s a delicious, organic meal to enjoy. To help you get started deer hunting, we’ve launched a new web page where you can find information about season dates, regulations, hunter safety requirements, and where to go.
Construction updates for FWC-managed shooting ranges
Phase II Construction began at Palm Beach County Shooting Sports Park. Phase I of this public facility, the rifle and pistol ranges, is expected to open in 2018. When complete, this range will be one of the largest shooting sports facilities in Florida with five rifle and handgun ranges, five Olympic trap fields, six American trap fields, nine skeet fields, and a 14-station sporting clays course.
Construction on the Triple N Ranch Shooting Range is nearing completion. The grand opening of this public facility is set for Saturday, Nov. 18. Doors open at 9 a.m. and the ceremony begins at 10 a.m., immediately followed by a trick shooting exhibition by the Gould Brothers. Special grand opening opportunities for the public include FREE access to the rifle and handgun ranges and up to 50 rounds of sporting clays (shooters must complete a safety orientation and provide their own firearms and ammunition.)
The FWC manages public shooting ranges throughout the state to safely support the needs of recreational target shooters, hunters and hunter safety students.
Looking for a place to target shoot in northwest Florida? Watch this new video about the Bay County Shooting Range!
Check out the Youth Hunting Program calendar!
The FWC’s Youth Hunting Program, which offers safe, educational, mentored youth hunts, has posted most of its deer and hog hunts for the upcoming season. Youth accompanied by a parent or guardian can learn about conservation and gain new outdoor skills during these organized hunts. Our amazing volunteers provide places to hunt, meals and mentors at these family-oriented hunts. Visit the Youth Hunting Program event calendar and sign up for a hunt today!
3 tips to simplify license buying
If you haven't already bought your hunting license and permits, take a moment to do so. Here are a few tips to make it easier:
1) Take advantage of our auto renew optionto automatically renew eligible licenses, permits, donations and hard card orders. This option was designed to ensure you never have an expired recreational license or permit.
2) Simplify the process of buying your license and permits by choosing one of our packages based on the activity. You can get the package for waterfowl hunting, Florida sportsmen (fishing and hunting) and more!
3) Download the Fish|Hunt App on your smart phone or tablet to renew, purchase and store your licenses.
As a license buyer, you’re also contributing to conservation. Funds from hunting licenses and the Wildlife Restoration program are put to work on behalf of conservation and science-based management.
Preference points to be restored for quota hunts impacted by storm-related WMA closures
Wildlife management area (WMA) closures due to Hurricane Irma meant some limited entry/quota hunts were not held. Plus, impacts such as power outages, property damage, and fuel shortages prevented many people from taking part in quota hunts at WMAs that were open. We know these opportunities are important and are taking steps to encourage you to apply for future quota hunts.
All people who drew a quota permit during the Phase I application period (May 15 - June 15) for a hunt impacted by a Hurricane Irma WMA closure will have their preference points plus one point restored. This includes all quota hunts that occurred during the Sept. 8–24 time period in the North Central, Northeast, Southwest and South regions and one cancelled hunt in the Northwest region due to a WMA closure. We expect this preference point restoration to be reflected in customer accounts at GoOutdoorsFlorida.com by the end of the year.
Before going afield, we recommend you review the open/closed status of the WMAsyou’re interested in. We continue to update this page with information about storm-related WMA opens/closures, including details about roads, entrances and more.
Shortcuts
Hunting season openers in October
Zone B archery season and crossbow season opens Saturday, Oct. 14
Zone C muzzleloading season opens Saturday, Oct. 21
Zone D archery season and crossbow season opens Saturday, Oct. 21
Gray Squirrel season opens Saturday, Oct. 14.
Upcoming permit application periods
Phase 1 application period for regular season waterfowl permits – Period B begins Oct. 20 at 10 a.m. and runs through Oct. 30
Deer hunters' online tool kit:
NEW: Get started deer hunting with information about season dates, regulations, hunter safety requirements, and where to go.
Interactive deer map to locate counties with the highest antler scores and number of Buck Registry entries
Statewide rut map and rut maps by zones
Where to hunt without a quota permit
Open/closed status of WMAs (including roads, units and canals)
2017-2018 WMA Regulations Brochures and learn how WMA regulations brochures will be available after this season.
Get your hunting license and permits
2017-2018 Florida Hunting Regulations
Sign up a hunter safety course
Hunter safety courses cover firearms safety, wildlife conservation, responsible hunting and more. Students can attend a no-cost traditional classroom course. Or they can complete the classroom portion online. FWC’s website offers several online courses including a FREE option. After the online classroom portion is complete, students must sign up and attend a skills day.
Event Calendar
What: Quail Forever meeting to discuss chapter development, fundraising, habitat projects, and outreach opportunities
When: October 17 from 6:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m.
Where: The FWC North Central Office in Lake City, FL
Contact: Kenny Barker, 850-251-0638 or kbarker@quailforever.org
What: Gulf Power Second Chance of Northwest Florida sporting clays tournament
When: Oct. 27 from 8:30 a.m. to noon
Where: Bay County Shooting Range
Contact: Pete Baily, 850-393-7568 or PJBaily@southernco.com
Sherl Morden, 850-769-7779 or Sherl@schance.org
Note: Sporting clays course will reopen to the public at noon
What: Dazzlers Dance Academy Sporting Clays Tournament
When: Oct. 28 from 8:30 a.m. to noon
Where: Bay County Shooting Range
Contact: Jennifer Aldridge, 850-867- 8136 or Jenfsu9982@hotmail.com
Note: Sporting clays course will reopen to the public at noon
Youth Hunter Education Challenge events
What: Youth 18 and under who have successfully completed a Florida hunter safety course are invited to improve their hunting and firearms safety skills at an upcoming Florida Youth Hunter Education Challenge (FLYHEC) events. The program, developed by the National Rifle Association for hunter safety course graduates, offers lessons in leadership and safe, responsible hunting and target shooting.
Where: The following 2017/2018 events are scheduled for the Lakeland/Tenoroc area.
When: Saturday, Nov. 11 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Topics Covered: Muzzleloading, hunting skills trail, and shotgun patterning competition
When: Saturday, Dec. 9 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Topics Covered: Archery skills, orienteering, archery competition
When: Saturday, Jan. 13, 2018, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Topics Covered: Sporting clays
When: Saturday/Sunday, Feb. 17-18, 2018, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Topics Covered: Hunting, target shooting
To register for these events, email Jason.Tackett@MyFWC.com or call 863-648-3816.
Learn more about hunting in Florida at MyFWC.com/Hunting.
