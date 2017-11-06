Board if Triumph Gulf Coast, Inc. Public Meeting Notice - Nov. 8, 2017 @ 1pm

PUBLIC NOTICE
The Board of Triumph Gulf Coast, Inc., will meet at 1:00 p.m., ET on Wednesday, November 8, 2017. The agenda will be posted at www.myfloridatriumph.com prior to the meeting.
The meeting will be held at the Wakulla County One Stop Community Center, 318 Shadeville Highway, Crawfordville, Florida.
Any person who wishes to appeal a decision by Triumph Gulf Coast or the board with respect to any matter considered at the meeting must have a record of the proceedings. He or she may need to ensure that a verbatim record of the proceedings is made.
For more information, contact Triumph Gulf Coast at 850-387-9405. Any person who requires special accommodations because of physical impairment or disability should contact Triumph Gulf Coast at 850-387-9405 at least 24 hours prior to the meeting.
http://live.oysterradio.com/