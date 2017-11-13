Monday, November 13, 2017

Commercial Harvest of Gray Triggerfish in Federal Waters of the Gulf of Mexico Will Close on November 18, 2017


                      
WHAT/WHEN/WHERE:
  • Commercial harvest of gray triggerfish in federal waters will close at 12:01 a.m.(local time) on November 18, 2017.
  • Commercial harvest will reopen at 12:01 a.m. (local time) on January 1, 2018.
 
WHY THIS CLOSURE IS HAPPENING:
  • The 2017 commercial quota is 60,900 pounds.  Updated landings data indicate that the harvest of gray triggerfish will reach the quota by November 18, 2017.  
  • As a result, commercial harvest will close in federal waters at 12:01 am (local time) on November 18, 2017, and will remain closed until 12:01 a.m. (local time) on January 1, 2018.
  • This closure is necessary to protect the gray triggerfish resource.  This population is currently considered overfished (the population is too low).

     
DURING THE CLOSURE:
  • No commercial fisherman may fish for or keep gray triggerfish after 12:01 a.m. on November 18, 2017.
  • The closure applies in both state and federal waters for vessels that have a valid Gulf of Mexico commercial reef fish permit.
  • Sale or purchase of any harvested gray triggerfish in or from federal waters is prohibited.
  • The prohibition on sale or purchase does not apply to trade in gray triggerfish that were harvested, landed ashore, and sold before 12:01 a.m., November 18, 2017, and were held in cold storage by a dealer or processor.


http://live.oysterradio.com/
at