Commercial Harvest of Gray Triggerfish in Federal Waters of the Gulf of Mexico Will Close on November 18, 2017

WHAT/WHEN/WHERE:
- Commercial harvest of gray triggerfish in federal waters will close at 12:01 a.m.(local time) on November 18, 2017.
- Commercial harvest will reopen at 12:01 a.m. (local time) on January 1, 2018.
WHY THIS CLOSURE IS HAPPENING:
- The 2017 commercial quota is 60,900 pounds. Updated landings data indicate that the harvest of gray triggerfish will reach the quota by November 18, 2017.
- As a result, commercial harvest will close in federal waters at 12:01 am (local time) on November 18, 2017, and will remain closed until 12:01 a.m. (local time) on January 1, 2018.
- This closure is necessary to protect the gray triggerfish resource. This population is currently considered overfished (the population is too low).
DURING THE CLOSURE:
- No commercial fisherman may fish for or keep gray triggerfish after 12:01 a.m. on November 18, 2017.
- The closure applies in both state and federal waters for vessels that have a valid Gulf of Mexico commercial reef fish permit.
- Sale or purchase of any harvested gray triggerfish in or from federal waters is prohibited.
- The prohibition on sale or purchase does not apply to trade in gray triggerfish that were harvested, landed ashore, and sold before 12:01 a.m., November 18, 2017, and were held in cold storage by a dealer or processor.
