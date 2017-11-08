Florida DEP permit activity for Franklin County

Permitting Application Subscription Service
Subscriber email address: manager@oysterradio.com
| Profile Name: Oyster Radio
Permit: Water - ERP Exemption Permit
Project Name: BENNETT LOT 11 DOCK
Location Id: 358684
Location Name: BENNETT LOT 11 DOCK
County: Franklin
Application Number: 358684-001
For further information, please contact the Northwest District permitting office in Pensacola at (850) 595-8300
Permit: Water - ERP Exemption Permit
Project Name: BENNETT LOT 10 DOCK
Location Id: 358679
Location Name: BENNETT LOT 10 DOCK
County: Franklin
Application Number: 358679-001
For further information, please contact the Northwest District permitting office in Pensacola at (850) 595-8300
Permit: Water - ERP Modifications
Project Name: WALKER DOCK TIME EXTENSION
Location Id: 313742
Location Name: CAMPAGNA DOCK EAST GULF BEACH DRIVE - OCULUS (002)
County: Franklin
Application Number: 313742-004
For further information, please contact the Northwest District permitting office in Pensacola at (850) 595-8300
Permit: Water - ERP Noticed General Permit
Project Name: WALSH - DOCK
Location Id: 358676
Location Name: MICHAEL C WALSH
County: Franklin
Application Number: 358676-001
For further information, please contact the Northwest District permitting office in Pensacola at (850) 595-8300
Permit: Water - ERP Exemption Permit
Project Name: SWAN 112 ANGLERS HARBOR LANE
Location Id: 228423
Location Name: ANGLERS HARBOR HOA, LLC
County: Franklin
Application Number: 228423-004
For further information, please contact the Northwest District permitting office in Pensacola at (850) 595-8300