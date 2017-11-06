Florida Forest Service Offers Military Veterans Free One-Night Stay at All State Forest Campgrounds

TALLAHASSEE, Fla.–This Veterans Day, the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services’ Florida Forest Service is honoring active duty and honorably discharged military veterans with a free, one-night stay at any of Florida’s 64 state forest campgrounds when booking a three-night stay. Veterans, active duty and reserve unit members can book their stay between Wednesday, Nov. 8 and Sunday, Nov. 13, to receive a third night free of charge.
To take advantage of this promotion, veterans must use the code FFSVET17 and book a three-night, consecutive campground stay through the Florida State Forests reservations website or call center at 877-879-3859 or TDD 800-373-3851. Upon check-in at the campground, veterans must provide proof of military service.
Additionally, the Florida Forest Service offers reduced rates for campsite reservations and the Florida State Forests Annual Day-Use Entrance Pass to active military and honorably discharged veterans. Honorably discharged United States veterans with service-connected disabilities also qualify for a free Lifetime Military Entrance Pass.
The Florida Forest Service, a division of the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services, manages more than 1 million acres of state forests and provides forest management assistance on more than 17 million acres of private and community forests. The Florida Forest Service is also responsible for protecting homes, forestland and natural resources from the devastating effects of wildfire on more than 26 million acres. Learn more at FloridaForestService.com.
http://live.oysterradio.com/