Franklin County hopes to take bids soon for SGI restroom renovations

Franklin County plans to start taking bids in the near future for the St. George Island Public Beach bathroom renovation project.
The restrooms at the St. George Island public beach needs a little renovation to make it more useful for visitors.
The planned work includes expanding the bathrooms, updating the electrical system and renovating the showers.
The plans are still being finalized to make sure the work can be done withing budget, but commissioners say the work needs to begin soon so it can be done before the tourist season kicks off this spring.
The Franklin County Tourist Development Council has 120 thousand dollars to pay for the work.
