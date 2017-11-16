Franklin County Humane Society Cat of the Week

Little Boy Blue is a 4 month old Russian Blue kitten. As you can see, he is absolutely beautiful but what you can't see is that his personality is as beautiful as his face. He has become a very sweet and affectionate kitten and we think he's very special. He's neutered and ready for his forever home!
Volunteers are desperately needed to socialize all of our dogs and
cats. We are always looking for people willing to bring one of our
animals into their home to be fostered for various needs. Anytime you
can spare would be greatly appreciated.
Call Karen at 670-8417 for more details or visit the Franklin County
Humane Society at 244 State Road 65 in Eastpoint. You may logon to
the website at www.forgottenpets.org to see more of our adoptable
pets.
