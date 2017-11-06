Franklin County Humane Society Pet of the Week

Bobby Joe and her sister Billie Joe are 10 week old, super cute and loveable Chiwienees. Both will make nice pets for a loving family who have been waiting for a small breed pup to adopt. Don't delay. They're bound to go quickly!
cats. We are always looking for people willing to bring one of our
animals into their home to be fostered for various needs. Anytime you
can spare would be greatly appreciated.
Call Karen at 670-8417 for more details or visit the Franklin County
Humane Society at 244 State Road 65 in Eastpoint. You may logon to
the website at www.forgottenpets.org to see more of our adoptable
pets.
