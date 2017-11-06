Franklin County seeks state funds for Fort Coombs fire suppression system

Franklin County is hoping the legislature will budget money next year to install a fire suppression system in the historic Fort Coombs Armory in Apalachicola.
Franklin County is in the process of renovating the Armory to make the historic building more accessible as a convention center and a destination for private events like weddings.
Over the past few years the county has installed a central heating, ventilation and air conditioning in the historic building.
There are also new handicapped accessible restrooms and many of the original windows have been repaired.
Now the county needs to add a sprinkler system which is required by the state fire Marshall.
The board voted in October to make the sprinkler system their primary legislative request during the next legislative session which begins on January the 9th.
