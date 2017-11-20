Franklin County unemployment among lowest in the state in October

Franklin County unemployment rate was one of the lowest in the state in October.
Franklin County unemployment was 2.8 percent last month, down from 2.9 percent the month before.
Only 2 counties had a lower unemployment rate than ours.
133 people were looking for work in Franklin County in October, down from 141 people the month before.
The workforce also decreased by 177 people.
Unemployment was relatively low around the area in October.
Gulf County's unemployment was also 2.8 percent last month, Wakulla County's was 2.9 percent.
Liberty County unemployment was 3.5 percent.
