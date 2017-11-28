Tuesday, November 28, 2017

FWC Fish and Wildlife Research Institute Monthly Highlights

Green Sea Turtle Nest Numbers Hit Record

Green Turtle

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) announced a record year for the number of green sea turtle nests in Florida. FWC staff documented approximately 39,000 green sea turtle nests, based on 27 Florida index beaches used to assess nesting trends.
Nearly 30 years ago, only 464 green sea turtle nests were recorded on the 200 miles of beaches that are part of the Index Nesting Beach Survey. By 2011, the count was up to 10,701 green sea turtle nests; in 2013, it was 25,553 nests; and in 2015, it was about 28,000. The counts on index beaches represent about 68 percent of green sea turtle nests statewide. Green sea turtles nest more abundantly every other year, which contributes to the two-year spikes in their nesting numbers in Florida.
The final 2017 sea turtle nesting numbers from the FWC’s more comprehensive Statewide Nesting Beach Survey, covering 800 miles of Florida coastline, will be available in early 2018.

New on MyFWC.com/Research

Social Media Corner

Scallop

 New on YouTube:
FWRI scientists are working on a 10-year project to restore scallops in the 
Florida Panhandle.  
Scallop-sitters are needed.

Mangrove Woman

Flickr Favorite:
Upland habitat scientists conducted sampling on 54 pre-determined locations, or grids.

Sandhill Crane

From Facebook:
FWC biologists are currently tagging Florida sandhill cranes in suburban areas with transmitters that collect a GPS data every 30 minutes that is uploaded daily.



