Thursday, November 30, 2017
Good riddance to the 2017 Atlantic hurricane Season
Today is the last day of the 2017 Hurricane Season – and it couldn't end soon enough.
In total, 2017 had 17 named storms, 10 hurricanes, 6 major hurricanes with two category five storms.
That's the most storms in a single season since 2012.
The season officially began on June the 1st, but the storms started in April with Tropical Storm Arlene, only the second Atlantic tropical storm to develop in April.
The 2017 season included two of the most damaging storms in US history, including Hurricane Harvey which flooded the southern Texas and Louisiana coasts with an estimated 27 trillion gallons of rain over six days.
Hurricane Irma ravaged the Florida Keys as a category 4 hurricane with sustained winds of 130 mph before moving to Marco Island on September 10th.
Also in September, Hurricane Maria hit Puerto Rico as a strong category 4 hurricane with 155 mph winds.
Maria was the strongest storm to hit Puerto Rico in 85 years.
This year's U.S. Atlantic hurricane season will likely be one the most expensive ever, with an estimated $203 billion dollars in damages.
