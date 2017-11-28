Local public libraries see big increase in visitor numbers

More people are taking advantage of the services at the Franklin county public libraries in Eastpoint and in Carrabelle.
Library director Lisa Lance said that there was an 8 and a half percent increase in the number of people visiting one of the county libraries between 2016 and 2017.
In total nearly 44 thousand people took advantage of library services during the 2017 fiscal year that ended in September.
The libraries offer a number of program ranging from musical training to yoga to a bi-monthly book chat and writer's forum.
The Eastpoint Branch of the Franklin County Library can be found at 160 Hickory Dip Road in Eastpoint.
Its open Monday through Friday from 9:00 am. – 6:00 pm.
The Carrabelle Branch is at 311 St. James Ave, open Monday through Friday 9:00 am. – 6:00 pm., and on Saturday from 10:00 am. – 2:00 pm.
http://live.oysterradio.com/