Quick thinking and bravery saves visitor's life

Deputy Wesley Creamer arrived on scene and immediately jumped into the water to help the frantic victim. A local man, Bob Shiver held onto the woman's arms until the St. George Island Fire and Rescue could throw a rope to hoist her up the wall to safety. Captain Thomas Webb was also on scene to assist and get the woman safely on ground.
A huge shout out to these men for all of their diligence in saving this woman this morning. The water was cold and barnacles were covering the sea wall making it hard to grab hold without being harmed further. The water was too deep to touch bottom and with nothing to grab, a very scary situation. This is a reminder to all those fishing from the sea wall areas, to not go behind the rails to fish closer to the water. It is very dangerous to fish off of the wall without any means to climb back to safety. The area is covered with barnacles and rocks, which make it difficult to get back on solid ground. There is also quite a current running through this area under the bridge. Fortunately, today was a good day and all involved are safe.
