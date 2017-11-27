The Apalachicola Bay Chamber of Commerce invites you to take part in the Holiday Light contest

The Apalachicola Bay Chamber of Commerce is giving homeowners and businesses in Franklin County another reason to decorate for Christmas this year.
The Chamber has announced a Holiday Light Contest.
The contest is for Businesses and Homes from Apalachicola to Alligator Point.
If you enter, your address will be listed on the chamber website and a list will also be available at the visitor centers so everyone can see your work.
There will also be a TV Commercial that will air on cable channels from Bay County to Leon County to help bring even more people to the county to enjoy the decorations.
To enter, just submit your business or home address and telephone number to lights@Apalachicolabay.org.
The judging will take place December 15th through the 20th and the winners will be announced on December 21st.
Each winner will receive a small lawn banner to display with their decorations.
http://live.oysterradio.com/