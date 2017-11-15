Volunteers needed to help with a monthly microplastics monitoring project

Microplastics are particles less than five millimeters in size that deteriorate from larger plastic pieces that end up in the oceans.
Plastic microbeads are also used in personal care products such as exfoliating shower gel, toothpaste, and makeup, which all wash down the drain.
The microbeads are too small to be filtered out and wind up in the water where they can harm fish and wildlife.
A study completed in 2015 found that eight trillion microbeads were entering aquatic environments throughout the United States every day.
Other studies have found that oysters that filter the microplastic from the water see their reproductive capabilities cut in half.
Volunteers will collect sand and water samples, process the samples, and identify microplastics with a microscope.
Training will be provided.
If interested, please contact ANERR’s Research Coordinator, Rebecca Domangue at 670-7721
