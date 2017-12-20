Wednesday, December 20, 2017
520 manatees died in Florida waters in 2016
The Florida Fish and Wildlife Coservation Commission completed its final mortality report this week.
106 manatees were killed by boats in 2016, another 113 died at birth or shortly afterward.
Cold stress killed 24 more and 147 deaths were by unknown causes.
86 manatees were known to have died of natural causes.
There was 1 manatee death in Gulf County waters in 2016 – it was listed as natural causes.
There were no reported manatee deaths in Franklin or Wakulla county waters.
Manatees are no longer listed as an endangered species by the US Fish and Wildlife Service.
In 2017 the federal government redesignated West Indian manatees as threatened.
If you find a sick or injured manatee you should report it to the Florida Wildlife Alert Hotline at 888-404-3922.
