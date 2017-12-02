Apalachicola Bay Chamber of Commerce December Newsletter

|
Monthly Business Luncheon
Gormley's at The Gibson
Wednesday, December 6th
Apalachicola
Noon
Monthly Business After Hours
Betsy's Sunflower
Thursday, December 14th
5:30pm-7:00pm
December Monthly Business Luncheon
Up The Creek Raw Bar
Wednesday, January 3rd
Apalachicola
Noon
Visitor Statistics
October 2002 1,008
October 2003 868
October 2004 748
October 2005 712
October 2006 1,746
October 2007 2,364
October 2008 1,956
October 2009 2,389
October 2010 1,807
October 2011 1,847
October 2012 2,436
October 2013 2,369
October 2014 1,509
October 2015 1,097
October 2016 1,476
October 2017 1,376
PRESIDENT
Donna Duncan 653-8976
VICE-PRESIDENT
Bud Hayes 927-3305
TREASURER
Jerry Hall 653-9510
SECRETARY
Jean Ulrich 653-2900
Kristin Anderson 653-2249
Bonnie Fulmer 509-5009
Craig Gibson 653-8853
Ginny Griner 653-8853
Beverly Hewitt 653-9510
Mike Koun 653-2191
Michael Shuler 653-1757
Sara Ward 653-1399
Debbie Flowers 670-4000
Andrea Duval 653-2512
Executive Director
John C. Solomon
Samantha Gilbert
Assistant St. George Island Center
Nancy Hodgson
Got Ideas? Suggestions?
How can the Apalachicola Bay Chamber better serve you?
Is there something that we can do better to help your business?
Is there something you would like to see us add or change on the website, at the visitor's center or in the visitors' guide?
Would like to be a volunteer with the Apalachicola Bay Chamber of Commerce.
Ideas and volunteers are always welcome. Feel free to call or email us with your ideas at
Business Luncheons and Business After Hours
If you or your business is interested in hosting a Business Luncheon or a Business After Hours in 2017-18, please feel free to call the Apalachicola Bay Chamber of Commerce at 850-653-9419
or email
The Apalachicola Bay Chamber of Commerce Presents Butts & Clucks
Cook-Off on the Bay
The Butts & Clucks Cook-Off is now State Sanctioned by the Florida BBQ Association and is a Regional Championship. The event will be held January 26th & 27 in Battery Park in Apalachicola Also, on January 25th there will be a Certified Judging Class held at the Community Center. Space is limited for judging class so sign up early.
Also, since most of the big BBQ teams from all over north and central Florida will be coming to cook in the contest, we have decided to have a local competition to go along with it so this year also we will be holding a Deviled Egg contest. This contest will be judged at 3:00pm
at the Community Center. Check www.buttsandclucks.com
website for rules and applications.
With a total of $10,000 in prize money and the winner moving on to the Jack Daniels Cook-off in Tennessee we expect this to be a wonderful annual event, which should bring judges and Cook teams from all over to visit and enjoy our wonderful community.
We would like to offer the opportunity to sponsor this event which helps us raise the money for the prize winnings.
Sponsors will enjoy seeing their logo on the back of the T-Shirts (Logo above is the front of T-Shirt), Radio Mentions, Newspaper Mentions, Multiple posts on Facebook, Newsletter, Visibility in the park during the event. All sponsors will be listed on the main webpage of the event.
Sponsorships:
Chicken Sponsor
$250.00
Name of Business on T-shirts
1- T-Shirt, Radio Mentions, Newspaper Mentions, Multiple posts on Facebook, Newsletter, Visibility in the park during the event and Website. All sponsors will be listed on the main webpage of the event.
Pig Sponsor
$500.00
Logo of Business on T-shirts
2-T-Shirts, Radio Mentions, Newspaper Mentions, Multiple Posts on Facebook, Newsletter, Visibility in the park during the event / near concert and stage and Website. All sponsors will be listed on the main webpage of the event.
Cow Sponsor
$1,000
Logo on T-Shirts, Awards Sponsors-Radio Mentions, Newspaper Mentions, Multiple Posts on Facebook, Newsletter, Visibility in the park during the event / at concert and Stage and Website. 12x12 Location in park for a booth during the event. All sponsors will be listed on the main webpage of the event.
Marilyn Brogan Jewelry
Marilyn Brogan Jewelry creates custom, sustainable wedding and commitment jewelry with ethical materials.
The Truck Link
From the moment you step on our lot until the time you drive away in your next car, your buying experience with The Truck Link LLC is our number one priority. We encourage you to use the expertise and resources of our sales staff; they are here to help you find the right car at the right price. Call us today at 850-670-4110
to schedule your test drive! Located at 25 Island Drive
in Eastpoint.
Pet Care Extraordinaire
Owned and operated by Bonnie Stewart, Pet Care Extraordinaire offers dog care in my home cat care in your home. I have a large fenced in yard so your dog can run and play. I have years of experience with the humane society and I'm also Vet Tech trained. Your dogs are treated just like my own. Located at 142 Hathcock Road
in Apalachicola.
The Sea Grape Gallery
Located at 252 Water St. and Ave
F The Sea Grape Gallery has Husband and Wife Larry Boecker & Pamela Sullivan artists featuring Oil Paintings, Painted Linen Dresses, Painted Furniture and Ceramics by Faye Johnson.
Beach Pros Charters and Rentals
We are the only complete one-stop shop for all your vacation needs while vacationing on St. George Island! Our rentals
include Gas powered Golf carts, Bicycles, Kayaks, Stand Up Paddle Boards, Beach Chairs, Fishing Poles and much more. We carry all the supplies
you need to hit the beach including towels, sun block, floats, snorkel gear, fishing supplies and more! Owned by Jerry Ison located at 35 Island Drive Unit 10
Houseland VRBO
Owned by Kathy Jansen "Houseland" once was a house boat floating on the Apalachicola River as Riverfront Therapy massage office and home. This houseboat was handmade using recycled materials including local deadhead cypress, cedar, juniper, pine and local stained glass window art. It's character is unmistakable and located in a quaint spot walking distance from everything you need. It is not on the main street so it is just private enough for those down times while on a week or weekend vacation. Ask about monthly discounts for snowbirds. Features: outdoor claw tub/shower master bathroom, large fenced in yard and a coziness you can't duplicate, full kitchen, separate sleeping areas and a large two person shower. *We ask that you honor our home with no shoes (sand spurs hurt!), no pets on furniture, please clean up after your pets in the yard so we don't have a yard that smells like a poop factory! Plus you can book a couple of massages with the owner as she has 17 years experience in the business (must check with owner directly, advanced notice required). The owner is not a big promoter of the television and we live on a budget so enjoy the town, the access to mother nature, stream on our high-speed wifi if you want to but for now we are a cable television free home.
Coosa Valley Cabinets
Owned by Jim & Jody Fincher of Silver Creek Ga Coosa Valley Cabinets has been making fine custom cabinetry at a competitive price for over 40 years.
Chamber News
Apalachicola Downtown Christmas Celebration
On Friday, November 24 Santa arrived to Riverfront Park in Apalachicola for the Downtown Christmas Celebration and was greeted by hundreds of visitors and children. Santa said it was a busy evening he got the chance to visit with over 250 children. We would like to thank all the businesses and volunteers for all the help with this years event. It was a huge success because of you.
St. George Island Lighting of the Palms
Join St. George Island Civic Club and SGI Business Association for the 2017 Lighting of the Palms Friday, December 1st Starting at 4:30 for the Jingle Jog. Then at Dark Thirty Santa arrives at Lighthouse park and will be at The Visitor Center to hear all the Children's Wishes. Come for refreshments and Free Hotdogs courtesy of the Apalachicola Bay Chamber of Commerce for the Kids. Tide & Seek Oyster Shell painting Booth will also be in the park. The Civic Club will be Lighting the Palms for the start of the Christmas Season on St. George Island.
Holiday Fresh Market
On Saturday December 2nd from 10am - 4 pm
the Apalachicola Bay Chamber of Commerce Presents the Holiday Fresh Market. Why fight the crowds and traffic at the malls? Come for the day or the weekend and find one-of-a-kind unusual presents. Shop in a relaxed, hassle free environment in an outdoor setting. Buy hand crafted Apalachicola specialties such as baked goods, artwork, wood carving, pottery and hand knitted goods. Your gift shopping has never been easier! Located in front of the Dixie Theatre on Avenue E and Market Street. If you would like to sign up to be a vendor email info@apalachicolabay.org
or Call (850) 653-9419
and speak to Sam for details.
Eastpoint Christmas Celebration
Join Eastpoint for the annual Christmas Celebration on December 8. Parade line up begins at 4:00 p.m. behind Seller's Plaza. The parade runs down Highway 98, takes a right at Fisherman's Choice and ends at the Eastpoint Pavilion where Santa will have yummy treats on hand and his helpers will give out toys to all the good little boys and girls. This will be the perfect afternoon to enjoy an old-fashion parade, get your photo taken with Santa and tell him your Christmas wishes!
Holiday Lights Contest
The Apalachicola Bay Chamber of Commerce is happy to announce the Holiday Light Contest. The contest will comprise of two categories and three geographic areas. The categories are Business and Home. The four areas are Apalachicola, Eastpoint, St. George Island. The businesses and homes will be judged on December 15th-20th and the winners will be announced on December 21st at 3:00p.m. Each winner will receive a small lawn banner to display with their decorations.
Judges will visit the businesses and homes randomly during December 15th-20th. Judges will be and will remain anonymous. No participating business or home owner will be a judge.
If you wish to enter the contest or know someone that should be entered into the contest please submit the business and/or home address and telephone number so that participation can be confirmed by the Chamber. Please email participant information to lights@Apalachicolabay.org. Only participant addresses will be listed on the chamber website and a list will also be available at the visitor centers.
After December 20th, all winner addresses will be noted on the Apalachicola Bay Chamber Website and will also be available at the Apalachicola Bay Chamber Office.
The Apalachicola Bay Chamber has secured two Sponsors for this Contest they are Duke Energy and The Tin Shed. With these sponsors the Chamber will be producing a TV Commercial that will air on cable channels from Bay County to Leon County. Including the Hallmark Channel, HGTV and others. Lets show our holiday spirit and light up our beautiful communities.
Ribbon Cuttings
Apalach Olive Oil Company
Apalachicola Bay Chamber of Commerce St. George Island Visitor Center
Member News
Whatley Funeral Services
Whatley Funeral Service now offers pre-arranged services. There are many benefits for pre-arranging your funeral or cremation services such as:
*allows you to personalize your services according to your preferences
*eases the emotional and financial burden for your family members
*financially sercuring your costs and can make payments according to your budget
plus many, many more. Call us today for more information.
Click to view the new Apalachicola Bay Chamber of Commerce & Visitor Centers Commercial
|
|Apalachicola Bay Chamber of Commerce & Visitor Centers Commercial
The Apalachicola Bay Chamber of Commerce & Visitor Center is a Certified Travel Information Center
|
Bowery Station Music Schedule (Nov 30- Dec 3)
The cold clutches of winter's grasp reach for us in the darkness, as it's icy tentacled fingers extend to put a chill through our very souls....well That's BS! Bowery Station is heating up the Forgotten Coast with some piping hot music and proudly do our part to resist the onset of this brisk season....
Check out this week's fuel for the fire....
Thursday, Nov 30 - Brody Buster makes his debut on the Bowery Station stage from 6-8:30pm as we continue to make Thursdays the New Fridays. Brody Buster is a blues and rock musician from Lawrence, KS. He's a former child prodigy and was featured on countless TV shows growing up including the Tonight Show with Jay Leno, Dateline, Crook & Chase, and the Jon Stewart Show. Even Baywatch Nights and Full House showcased Brody's talents. He's shared the stage with Quincy Jones, Keb Mo, Chaka Kahn, Lee Oskar and was a regular performer at B.B. King's Blues Club. Brody's performed with B.B. several times and King was once quoted as saying, "Despite his age, Brody Buster is one of the greatest harmonica players of our time." Brody's awards and accolades include - 2017 International Blues Challenge (IBC), "Best Harmonica Player" - 2017 International Blues Challenge (IBC), Second Place, Solo/Duo. Come find out what a real harmonica player sounds like!
Friday, Dec 1 - We love this duo on a Friday night, Savanna Leigh Bassett joins Josh Watson for a show from 7-10pm. Savanna is powerful female performer on her own and was a featured artist at Chickfest 2017, but when you put her together on stage with Josh, these two can really drive it home. A set list that covers Country, rock, americana and well written originals, with hard driving acoustic guitars, it will be a pleasure to have these folks light up an Apalach Friday!
Saturday, Dec 2 - Tommy Cooper kicks off the day from 3-5pm. This rising local star has developed a well rounded set list of covers and originals, and uses his wide vocal range to add flair to just about any song. He's a hard working troubadour, with a joy of entertaining. Then, get ready for some serious BS face melting, as the Bo Spring Band returns from 6:30-9:30pm. Bo and the gang command attention with their powerful, yet soulful performances that keep the crowd jumping all night long. A band built for the venue that is Bowery Station, it's always one of the best nights of the month when these cats light it up!
Sunday, Dec 3 - FIRST SUNDAY ALERT!! That's right kiddos, our new diverse and developing event has been making the first Sunday of every month kick in the Historic Bowery District. That means music and food! It starts with the infamous Gill Autrey playing a short set of classical at 2pm as he weaves information about the composers into his show. We then transition into Slim Fatz for a set of blues and oldies in his signature style from 2:30-4:30. Then, we have locked Matt Law in to close out the day from 5-8:30pm. We all know Matt can and will do it all from the Blues, 50's..60's...any era you name it. Top it off with his originals and we're talking arguably one of the best solo performers on the Gulf Coast. We would be remiss not to mention it is also FIRST SUNDAY'S TACO NIGHT! Ramon will be cooking some of his signature Tacos to benefit the Panhandle Players starting in the afternoon around 5pm. There is always a line, so head in early! Great music...great eats! Now that is what First Sundays are all about
Keeping it real, and warm in the historic Bowery District, because, well live music...it's what we do!
The Panhandle Players present Christmas Belles
A church Christmas program spins hilariously out of control in this Southern farce about squabbling sisters, family secrets, a surly Santa, a vengeful sheep and a reluctant Elvis impersonator. Christmas Belles is being presented December 1 & 2 at 7:30 p.m. and on Sunday, December 3 at 3 p.m. Get your tickets online or at the door. The Box Office will open 1-hour prior to showtime.
Link to tickets:
Holiday Fresh Market
December 2 @ 10:00 am - 4:00 pm
Held by the Apalachicola Bay Chamber of Commerce The Holiday Fresh Market a wonderful annual event held in the Heart of Downtown Apalachicola.
Why fight the crowds and traffic at the malls? Come for the day or the weekend and find one-of-a-kind unusual presents. Shop in a relaxed, hassle free environment. Buy hand crafted Apalachicola specialties such as baked goods, artwork, wood carving, pottery, hand knitted goods. Your gift shopping has never been easier! Located in front of the Dixie Theatre Avenue E and Market Street. 10:00 am - 3:00 pm.
Call (850) 653-9419
for details
Santa Visits The Red Pirate
Santa is coming to the pirate Saturday Dec.2nd 5:30-8pm.
Full Moon Climb at Cape St. George Lighthouse
December 3 @ 5:30 pm - 7:00 pm
Full Moon Climb at Cape St. George Lighthouse
The December Full Moon Climb at the Cape St. George Lighthouse on St. George Island will be held on Sunday, December 3, 2017. The Sunset/Full Moon Climb will take place from 5:30 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. and will include light hors d'oeuvres and a sparkling cider toast to the full moon. Cost is $15.00 for the general public and $10.00 for members of the St. George Lighthouse Association.
The sun will set at 5:40 p.m. and the "Cold" moon will rise at 6:07 p.m. on December 3. The December full moon is called the Cold moon for obvious reasons: winter is about to arrive and temperatures are dropping. It's getting cold! Full Moon names are attributable to Native American tribes, most notably the Algonquin, who named the moons to mark the changing seasons.
After sunset, people are invited to climb to the top of the lighthouse for a breathtaking view of the full moon, as space and time permit. Cost is $10.00 for the general public and $5.00 for SGLA members.
The Cape St. George Light is located in St. George Lighthouse Park at the center of St. George Island, where Island Drive (the road off the bridge) ends at Gulf Beach Drive. Parking is available in lots at either side of the park.
Because space is limited, reservations are recommended. For reservations or more information, please contact the Lighthouse Gift Shop at 850-927-7745
.
Boat Building Workshop
The Apalachicola Maritime Museum will host a wooden boat building class December 4-10. The class will be taught with plans to build a Pygmy Arctic Tern 14' wooden kayak.
Apalachicola Bay Chamber of Commerce Holiday Business Luncheon
Wednesday, December 6th at Gormley's at the Gibson. 51 ave C Apalachicola at noon. If you would like bring a unwrapped children's toy for the Franklin Toy Project
Eastpoint Christmas Parade & Celebration
December 8 @ 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
The Eastpoint Christmas parade is on December 8ththe lineup will be behind Webb Seafood/Sellers Plaza and will start at 4:00 PM. The Parade will go down Hwy 98 and then take a right at Fisherman's choice and continues on to the Eastpoint Pavilion. Contact927-3349 for parade information. After the Parade come to the Eastpoint Pavilion for Santa to hear all the Children's Christmas wishes.
Yo Ho Ho: A Pirate's Christmas
Rio Carrabelle & Tom Mason and the Blue Buccaneers present a special Christmas show, mixing jolly old St. Nick with the Jolly Roger!
Captain Mason and his band of brigands are touring to share their buried yuletide treasure music from their CD's "Yo Ho Ho: A Pirate's Christmas" and the instrumental "A Slide Guitar Christmas". These fun-loving pirates will take you back three hundred years to a holiday party in a seaside haven and will have you singing and laughing along before realizing that there are first class musicians under those bandanas and tricorn hats! Rankin "Crunchy & Confused" Tacos food truck will be on hand serving up delicious user friendly Tacos! Doors to Rio Carrabelle open at 7:00 PM. Advance tickets include a reservation and are encouraged.
Estuary Class
Friday, December 8, 12:00-4:00pm
Do you know what an estuary is and why it is so vital to our economy and way of life? Join the Apalachicola National Estuarine Research Reserve on Saturday, December 9, 12:00-4:00pm
to explore the estuary we depend on. Participants will learn about the habitats and creatures that make up our estuary and how the river and bay are intricately connected. We will see these habitats up close aboard the Reserve's research vessel the Henry Lee. The workshop will be based out of the Apalachicola National Estuarine Research Reserve, 108 Island Drive, Eastpoint, FL 32328
. The class is $25.00. Please register in advance.
Bay Area Choral Society
Sunday December 10th
Ilse Newell Fund For The Performing Arts presents Bay Area Choral Society's Holiday Concert, performing at Apalachicola Trinity Episcopal Church at 4pm. The Bay Area Choral Society has been the opening concert for the INConcert Series each year in December for almost 30 years, as well as the concluding program in the spring.
Living Shorelines
Coastal erosion is a natural process caused by currents, wave action, wind, storms and even boat wakes. The traditional methods used to harden the shoreline like seawalls and rip rap can often increase coastal erosion and remove the ability of the shoreline to carry out natural processes. The Apalachicola National Estuarine Research Reserve (ANERR) will host a workshop on Living Shorelines on Tuesday, December 12th, 2017, 2:00-4:00 pm for residents and homeowners. The workshop will discuss living shorelines vs. harden shorelines, how to evaluate a shoreline by considering the physical factors such as wave energy, prevailing wind and wave direction, vegetation, and soil type, and present living shoreline methods, materials, permitting, and share success stories of local living shorelines. We will also look at types of plants to plant and visit a local living shoreline. The lecture is free.
Chamber Business After Hours
Betsy's Sunflower Thursday, December 14th 5:30-7:00pm 268 Water St
Apalachicola
Saturday, Dec. 9th & 23rd 9am-1pm
Located at the Mill Pond Pavilion at 479 Market St. in Apalachicola come out to get Local seafood, produce, honey, homemade breads, pies, jewelry, art and other regional specialties offered every 2nd and 4th Saturday
of each month from 9 AM until 1 PM.
If you or someone you know offers home grown or hand made products, and is interested in becoming a vendor, please email apalachicolafarmersmarket@gmail.com
A BS New Year's Eve with Barbato and the Lucky Doggs
There's New Year's Eve...and then there is NEW YEAR'S EVE with Johnny Barbato and the Luck Doggs! We want to bring in 2018 with a crew that makes any night seem like New Year's eve...and when it is actually New Year's Eve...well get your Rockin' and Blues shoes on....cause the night is on and will be one to remember.....bring in 2018 right....or should we say ....not quite right!
Harry A's
The Brown Goose w/friends NYE Party
NEW YEARS EVE BASH
December 31, 2017 @ 7:00 pm - January 1, 2018 @ 2:00 am
Come ring in The New Year at The Thirsty Goat! We will have live music by The Currys, The Goat as always will be a Celebrate Twice Trolley Stop, Champagne Toast at midnight, and no cover charge!
Apalachicola Bay Chamber of Commerce
Monthly Business Luncheon