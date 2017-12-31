Apalachicola Bay Chamber of Commerce January Newsletter

Monthly Business Luncheon
Up The Creek Raw Bar
Wednesday, January 3rd
Apalachicola
Noon
Monthly Business After Hours
TBA
February Monthly Business Luncheon
Franklin County School Culinary Program
Visitor Statistics
November 2002 825
November 2003 842
November 2004 986
November 2005 789
November 2006 1,752
November 2007 2,384
November 2008 1,790
November 2009 1,986
November 2010 1,925
November 2011 2.356
November 2012 1,638
November 2013 1,469
November 2014 1,316
November 2015 1,013
November 2016 1,040
November 2017 1,253
St. George Island
November 2017 717
PRESIDENT
Donna Duncan 653-8976
VICE-PRESIDENT
Bud Hayes 927-3305
TREASURER
Jerry Hall 653-9510
SECRETARY
Jean Ulrich 653-2900
Kristin Anderson 653-2249
Bonnie Fulmer 509-5009
Craig Gibson 653-8853
Ginny Griner 653-8853
Beverly Hewitt 653-9510
Mike Koun 653-2191
Michael Shuler 653-1757
Sara Ward 653-1399
Debbie Flowers 670-4000
Andrea Duval 653-2512
Executive Director
John C. Solomon
Assistant Apalachicola Center
Samantha Gilbert
Assistant St. George Island Center
Nancy Hodgson
Got Ideas? Suggestions?
How can the Apalachicola Bay Chamber better serve you?
Is there something that we can do better to help your business?
Is there something you would like to see us add or change on the website, at the visitor's center or in the visitors' guide?
Would like to be a volunteer with the Apalachicola Bay Chamber of Commerce.
Ideas and volunteers are always welcome. Feel free to call or email us with your ideas at
Business Luncheons and Business After Hours
If you or your business is interested in hosting a Business Luncheon or a Business After Hours in 2017-18, please feel free to call the Apalachicola Bay Chamber of Commerce at 850-653-9419
or email
22nd Annual
Forgotten Coast Chefs Sampler
Sunday, February 11th
at Fort Coombs Armory
Tickets are on sale now for the 22nd annual Forgotten Coast Chefs Sampler on Sunday, February 11, 2018, from 6:00-9:00 pm.
Tickets are $60.00 per person
Chef's from all over the Forgotten Coast will prepare their most creative dishes at the historic Fort Coombs Armory located on 4th Street and Avenue D in Apalachicola.
Our talented shopkeepers and local designers give the event an extraordinary touch and add creative flair by decorating each table individually. The tables range from elegant, artistic and funky. Tickets are $60.00, for more information call the Apalachicola Bay Chamber of Commerce at 850-653-9419
or email us at info@apalachicolabay.org
Call and reserve your tickets soon as this event sells out fast.
Table Sponsors
Golden Chef Sponsor $1,000 level
Table for 12 people includes food, beverages
a decorated table with your corporate logo prominently displayed during the event
Sponsor name & logo in program for event
Inclusion in Apalachicola Bay Chamber Newsletter, ABCC Website and social media sites
Silver Chef Sponsor $600 level
Table for 8 people includes food, beverages
a decorated table with your corporate logo and theme prominently displayed during the event
Sponsor name & logo in program for event
Inclusion in Apalachicola Bay Chamber Newsletter and on ABCC website and social media sites
2 tickets to the Forgotten Coast Chef Sampler includes food, beverages
Company Name or logo included in program for event and mentions in newsletters and social media
Butts & Clucks Cook-Off
The Butts & Clucks Cook-Off is a State Sanctioned Florida BBQ Association event and is a Regional Championship. The event will be held January 26th & 27 in Battery Park in Apalachicola. Also on January 25th there will be a Certified Judging Class held at the Community Center. Space is limited for judging class so sign up early.
Also, since most of the big BBQ teams from all over north and central Florida will be coming to cook in the contest, we have decided to have a local competition to go along with it so this year also we will be holding a Deviled Egg contest. (the Cluck that came from the Butt Contest) This contest will be judged at 4:00pm
at the Community Center. Check www.buttsandclucks.com
website for rules and applications.
With a total of $10,000 in prize money and the winner moving on to the Jack Daniels Cook-off in Tennessee we expect this to be a wonderful annual event, which should bring Judges and Cook teams from all over to visit and enjoy our wonderful community. So far we have 13 teams from all over the south signed up to compete for the Championship.
Sponsor the Butts & Clucks Event
We would like to offer the opportunity to sponsor this event. This event will bring many people into Franklin County and Apalachicola many that have never visited before.
Sponsors will enjoy seeing their logo on the back of the T-Shirts (Logo above is the front of T-Shirt), Radio Mentions, Newspaper Mentions, Multiple posts on Facebook, Newsletter, Visibility in the park during the event. All sponsors will be listed on the main webpage of the event.
We Would like to thank our Sponsors so far.
Apalachicola Bay Animal Clinic
Mainstream Merchant Services, Courtney Chason
Apalachicola Ace Hardware
Helen Spohrer, Realtor
CW Roberts Contracting
Indian Pass Raw Bar
Backstreet Trading Company
Builders by the Sea
Apalachicola Seafood Grill
Sponsorships:
Chicken Sponsor
$250.00
Name of Business on T-shirts
1- T-Shirt, Radio Mentions, Newspaper Mentions, Multiple posts on Facebook, Newsletter, Visibility in the park during the event and Website. All sponsors will be listed on the main webpage of the event.
Pig Sponsor
$500.00
Logo of Business on T-shirts
2-T-Shirts, Radio Mentions, Newspaper Mentions, Multiple Posts on Facebook, Newsletter, Visibility in the park during the event / near concert and stage and Website. All sponsors will be listed on the main webpage of the event.
Cow Sponsor
$1,000
Logo on T-Shirts, Awards Sponsors-Radio Mentions, Newspaper Mentions, Multiple Posts on Facebook, Newsletter, Visibility in the park during the event / at concert and Stage and Website. 12x12 Location in park for a booth during the event. All sponsors will be listed on the main webpage of the event.
Aqua Pro Water System
Aqua Pro Water Systems is the premier choice for water treatment solutions in Panama City, Panama City Beach, 30A, Lynn Haven, Mexico Beach, Port St. Joe, Cape San Blas, St. George Island, Pensacola, Destin, Fort Walton Beach & Surrounding Areas. We're an authorized independent dealer for Kinetico. Aqua Pro Water Systems company growth is a result of residential and commercial customers looking for professional water treatment solutions & affordable prices. Local representative for Aqua Pro Water Systems is Charlie Holtom.
Southern Towing
Home & Auto Locksmith, Tire repair & replacement. Towing big or small. Jump start, Lockout, Tires or Batteries. Southern Towing is the only Insurance Certified Towing in Franklin County. Owned by Brandon Atkinson.
Centric Aviation LLC
Apalachicola Airport management team Centric Aviation is operated by Tara Maugham and Andrew Hartman. They Provide aircraft services, fueling and hanger management.
Fools Gold VRBO #1004067
Across the street from the beach on a private one acre lot! Fool's Gold features Gulf views from the comfort of a brand new home! The living area offers an open great room with a large, well stocked kitchen, spacious dining area, and comfy living room with a large flat screen TV. The front porch, right off the living area is great for watching the sunrise over morning coffee or catching a great sunset with afternoon drinks.
Shannon Lease, Real Estate Sales Associate , The Naumann Group
Shannon Lease joined The Naumann Group's Coastal Branch Division as a Real Estate Sales Associate in 2017. A native Floridian, she earned a Master's Degree in Counseling from Florida State University and spent the next 25 years in both executive level state government and the private sector - managing mission-oriented non-profits in Florida's Panhandle, including Apalachicola Riverkeeper, a 1500 member-supported non-profit dedicated to restoring and preserving the Apalachicola River and Bay. Unable to put off her passion for real estate any longer, Shannon is thrilled to be teaming up with Catherine Korfanty, a Broker Associate with The Naumann Group Real Estate, Inc. Throughout her life, Shannon has lived and adventured all along the Forgotten Coast and knows it well. St. George Island and its neighboring port, Apalachicola, are most special to her: "I've always loved the community here with its colorful blend of maritime history, commercial and recreational fishing and our low-impact tourism. I really do understand the powerful lure of our beautiful coastline. My dream to live here came true. Now, I'm excited for the opportunity to combine my unique knowledge of 'all things local' with my professional skills in social media marketing and photography to help others make their dreams a reality, too!" Shannon is currently living her dream in a quaint cottage in Apalachicola's Historic District, just two blocks from the pristine waters of Apalachicola Bay, its world-renown oysters and some of the best recreational fishing in the world.
Brett & Carrie Johnson AFLAC
Add an extra layer of protection for life's speed bumps. At Aflac, we offer a wide range of insurance policies to help you feel confident about your coverage. New local representatives Brett & Carrie Johnson
Growing Minds Center Inc
The mission of Growing Minds Center, Inc. is to give children with autism and other developmental disabilities the optimal potential to function and thrive in mainstream society. We provide intensive, behavioral therapy administered by a professional staff using only research-validated methods. Growing Minds Center is a school located in Port St. Joe, Florida. We serve children in Gulf county and the surrounding counties of Franklin and Bay.
Backstreet Garden Art Gallery
An Eclectic collection of Wood, Metal, Canvas and Garden Art and Tropical Lamps. Owned by Beverly Hewitt & Jerry Hall, located in downtown Apalachicola.
Jolly Roger Beach Shop
We are the only complete one-stop shop for all your vacation needs while vacationing on St. George Island! Our rentals include Gas powered Golf carts, Bicycles, Kayaks, Stand Up Paddle Boards, Beach Chairs, Fishing Poles and much more. We carry all the supplies you need to hit the beach including towels, sun block, floats, snorkel gear, fishing supplies and more! For the fisherman, we carry a complete line of rods and reels, hooks, lures and bait with Free expert advice and the best fishing spots to visit from our Captains. For the ultimate in fun book a boat trip, we offer pirate trips, sunset cruises, eco tours, air boat rides and more. Professional guide fishing trips are our specialty, we offer both ½ and full days in Apalachicola Bay, Apalachicola River and offshore. Enjoy the serene beauty of the Forgotten Coast with a kayak or paddle board excursion, we both rent and offer guided trips. If cooking is not your idea of fun, you're in luck...we offer private chef services and catering! Jolly Roger Beach Shop is a family owned business started from scratch 10 years ago to give the guests of St. George Island, Florida all the amenities deserved for a great beach vacation. As you can see we really do have everything! Be greeted with a friendly smile and lots of free area advice and information. We truly try harder to earn your business and keep it. Planning a trip to St. George Island, Florida? Stop by and see us on St. George Island.
LegalMatch
LegalMatch has been assisting local consumers and small businesses address their legal issues since 2000. Our extensive 5000 article Law Library, a legal forum and legal blogs provide 24/7 legal information and our online attorney/client matching system is FREE to use and allows people and businesses to post their case to local attorneys who may respond immediately with offers of service. Users can review attorney profiles and ratings of responding attorneys in order to make an informed choice.
Apalachicola Area Historical Society
The history of the Apalachicola area is a patchwork of cultures woven together by the river and bay that surround this unique stretch of North Florida. You'll find echoes of Apalachicola's steamboat era along its historic waterfront and learn about the town's role in the Civil War. The Apalachicola Area Historical Society is a nonprofit organization devoted to preserving and promoting the area's history and preservation efforts. We welcome you as a member and supporter.
Chamber News
Holiday Lights Contest Winners
Apalachicola Business
Apalachicola Home
Eastpoint Business
Member News
This year's 8th Annual Oyster Cook-Off will be held January 12th and 13th, 2018. The event features a silent auction, oysters galore, shrimp, smoked mullet, hot dogs, hamburgers, local beer, live music, kids' activities, dancing performances and a 5K run! Enter your best recipe and be a contestant in the oyster cook-off or just come out and enjoy a day of wonderful food, refreshments and music.
We will be having an appreciation party and job sign ups for this year's event Thursday January 4th, 2018 at Tapas Bar, 6-7pm. You are crucial to making this event possible and we want to thank all of our previous year's volunteers for all your hard work, so join us for appetizers and to pick up your free volunteer shirt Jan 4th. Bring a friend or neighbor who wants to make the 8th annual event, the best yet!!
Apalachicola
Volunteer Fire Department Auxiliary loves artists!
"Art of the Oyster Fundraiser Paint Party", Exhibit and Auction
Calling up to 24 artists to participate in a painting party with an oyster theme. We want to give thanks and honor "The Apalachicola Volunteer Fire Department" by creating art for auction at the Cook off and Fundraiser. Local Artist, Ed Springer will be on hand to provide coaching and advice.
16 x 20 Gallery ready canvases and acrylic paints will be supplied along with wine and appetizers. Your completed Oyster Art painting will be on exhibit starting Friday, January 12thand be a featured auction item for preview Friday night from 6pm to 9pm. The auction continues throughout the day on Saturday.
Sign Up Today to Compete in the 8th Annual Apalachicola Oyster Cook-Off
For nearly a decade, Apalachicola has played host to one of the most fun, delicious and entertaining seafood competitions in the area.
And it wouldn't be possible without competitors. That's why we are looking for good chefs or wanna-be's to showcase their culinary talents in the 8th Annual Apalachicola Oyster Cook Off, January 13th.
What's the objective, you might ask? And more importantly, what's at stake?
Teams will have 2 hours to create their dishes. From there, a panel of expert foodies will taste-test each oyster creation based on originality, predominance of oysters, taste and presentation. to determine the Top 3 oyster dishes for their trophies and most importantly bragging rights!
Additionally, a People's Choice Award will be handed out, and audience participation (by way of tasting tickets used to purchase oysters throughout the day) will help determine the people's choice.
If you think you've got what it takes to compete, gather your team and act quickly! The entry fee is $25.
And don't leave your family and friends behind, either. There's tons of activities on schedule for the weekend event, including the local craft beer, kid's activities, inflatable bouncy houses, art auction, live music, and much more!
Come enjoy our amazing town on the Beautiful Forgotten Coast and fill your bellies with fresh oysters while you're at it. And if you play your cards right, you might even go home a winner.
Whatley Funeral Services
Whatley Funeral Service now offers pre-arranged services.
There are many benefits to taking care of your prearranged services before the time of need. Here, I'll give you a few of the most important:
*ensures your services are carried out to your specific preferences
*allows you to make payments that fit your budget.
*eases the financial and emotional burden for your family
WhatleyFuneralServices.com
Click to view the new Apalachicola Bay Chamber of Commerce & Visitor Centers Commercial
|
|Apalachicola Bay Chamber of Commerce & Visitor Centers Commercial
The Apalachicola Bay Chamber of Commerce & Visitor Center is a Certified Travel Information Center
Book Launch by Local Author John Spohrer
December 30 @ 1:00 pm- 3:00 pm
Local author and photographer John Spohrer will be launching his new novel " Love, Football and Murder. A Louisiana Story" in Apalachicola on Saturday, December 30th from 1-3pm at Downtown Books in Apalachicola.
Wear your school colors and get $1.00 off Discount!
A BS New Year's Eve with Barbato and the Lucky Doggs
There's New Year's Eve...and then there is NEW YEAR'S EVE with Johnny Barbato and the Luck Doggs! We want to bring in 2018 with a crew that makes any night seem like New Year's eve...and when it is actually New Year's Eve...well get your Rockin' and Blues shoes on....cause the night is on and will be one to remember.....bring in 2018 right....or should we say ....not quite right!
6th annual Tapas Bar NYE balloon drop party!
Come ring in the new year with us 2018 We will have hundreds of dollars in cash and prizes tucked in the balloons that will drop at midnight. Free Champagne and lots of fun and great music with Frank Jones and the Frank Jones Band. We will make sure we have another unforgettable night! come and celebrate the new year, shed a few tears for 2017 but most of all, enjoy the night with great friends and family!
Harry A's
The Brown Goose w/friends NYE Party
New Years Eve Bash
December 31, 2017 @ 7:00 pm - January 1, 2018 @ 2:00 am
Come ring in The New Year at The Thirsty Goat! We will have live music by The Currys, The Goat as always will be a Celebrate Twice Trolley Stop, Champagne Toast at midnight, and no cover charge!
Red Pirate Family Grill & Oyster Bar
The New Years Eve's Pirates Ball
Music, Free Party Favors and Drink Specials
Dec. 31st 2017
9:00pm - 1:00am
Apalachicola Bay Chamber of Commerce Business Luncheon
THE CURRYS at Rio Carrabelle
Friday, January 5, 2018
THE CURRYS at Rio Carrabelle at 8 pm. Need I say any more...The Currys are our own Forgotten Coast Treasure!
Apalachicola Farmers Market
Saturday, January 6th & 20th 9am-1pm
Located at the Mill Pond Pavilion at 479 Market St. in Apalachicola come out to get Local seafood, produce, honey, homemade breads, pies, jewelry, art and other regional specialties offered every 2nd and 4th Saturday of each month from 9 AM until 1 PM.
If you or someone you know offers home grown or hand made products, and is interested in becoming a vendor, please email apalachicolafarmersmarket@gmail.com
Apalachicola Oyster Cook-Off
January 12, 2018 @ 6:00 pm - January 13, 2018 @ 5:00 pm
The event is held every year on the Friday and Saturday before Martin Luther King, Jr. Day in downtown Historic Apalachicola at Riverfront Park. All proceeds goes directly towards paying for the brand new fire truck they were able to purchase a few years ago, due to this sole fundraising event! This year's 8th Annual Oyster Cook-Off will be heldJanuary 12th and 13th, 2018 The event features asilent auction, oysters galore, shrimp, smoked mullet, hot dogs, hamburgers, local beer, live music, kids' activities, dancing performances and a 5K run!Enter your best recipe and be a contestant in the oyster cook-off or just come out and enjoy a day of wonderful food, refreshments and music.
January 12, 2018 @ 8:00 pm - 9:00 pm
The Muscle Shoals Singer / Songwriter Series at 8 pm.
Hosted by Donny Lowery is Rio Carrabelle
's newest continuing series. Muscle Shoals is known for recording many hit songs from the 1960s to today and the music from the area is often referred to as the "Muscle Shoals Sound"! Donny has more than 100 songs recorded by country artists!
INCONCERTFriday, January 12, 2018
Ilse Newell Fund For The Performing Arts presents Jazz at Rio Carrabelle January 12, 2018 at 7:30pm.
Florida BBQ Association BBQ Judges Seminar
January 25th Battery Park 5:30-7:30
Train and become a certified BBQ Judge.
Apalachicola Bay Chamber of Commerce presents:
Butts & Clucks Cook-Off
January 26th & 27th
Butts & Clucks is a Sanctioned event by the Florida BBQ Association. $10,000 in prize money. Music Food and Fun The event will be held in Battery Park in historic Apalachicola January 26th and 27th 2018.
St. George Island Lighthouse Full Moon Climb
January 31st 6:00pm-7:30pm
The Full Moon Climbs at the Cape St. George Lighthouse on St. George Island are held every month and include light hors d'oeuvres and a sparkling cider toast to the full moon. Cost is $15.00 for the general public and $10.00 for members of the St. George Lighthouse Association.
After sunset, people are invited to climb to the top of the lighthouse for a breathtaking view of the full moon, as space and time permit. Cost is $10.00 for the general public and $5.00 for SGLA members.
The Cape St. George Light is located in St. George Lighthouse Park at the center of St. George Island, where Island Drive (the road off the bridge) ends at Gulf Beach Drive. Parking is available in lots at either side of the park.
Because space is limited, reservations are recommended. For reservations or more information, please contact the Lighthouse Gift Shop at 850-927-7745
.
The Sarah Mac Band at the Dixie Theatre
February 3rd 6pm
While the DIXIE's 20th Season was the last "proper season", we'll still be producing events throughout the year, this one being one of the most important as the Sarah Mac Band closes the book on their incredible collaboration after 12 years together. We want to celebrate our favorite band by giving them an appropriate send-off...At 6 PM
Up the Stairs will host a Wine Tasting with delectable Hors d'oeuvres in the Theatre's Orchestra area. At 7:30
the Tasting ends and wine selections may be purchased, while we ready the stage for the "Dixie House Band's" final performance at 8 PM.
While we're all so very sad to see this talented Trio call it a day,
we certainly understand turning the page on a new chapter. Please join us on Saturday February 3
for a one of a kind event.
Reserved Tickets are $50, while supplies last, and available a 3 locations.
Don't miss your chance to experience this monumental event.
2017 New Chamber Members
Skin Care Essentials
Fisher Roofing
Allen Family Childcare
Campaign to Elect Barbara Sanders County Judge
Madewell Essential Oils
Outcasters Bait & Tackle
Pam Nobles Studio
Caroline Koch, Mary Kay
A-1 Air Conditioning
The Pelican of Apalach
Ashley's Cakes by the Bay
Doug's Fishermans Headquarters
Follow Me Realty: Tony Middleton
Captain Coy's Guide Fishing
Apalach Lawn Care
A Second Chance Bail Bonds
Matt's Small Engine Repair
Coastal Edge Salon & Spa
Indian Pass Raw Bar Uptown
Betternuttin Charters
Roberts & Roberts Inc
Big Bend Promotions
Healing the Natural way with Bioenergy
Your Table! Your Chef!
Duck Unlimited Apalachicola Valley Chapter
The Morgan Quarters
Raetique
Bottoms Up
Express Lane
Doc Myers Island Sports Bar & Pub
Pendelton's Raw Bar ( The Station )
Segree Lines
B & D Promotions
Padgett's Door Service
Kelly's Coastal Kitchen
Ole Bay Charters
Constitution Title
Southern Salinity Guide Service and Photography
Allegro Sailing and Cruises
Tyler Askew : Strategic Wealth Group
Forgotten Coast Flyers
Webers Little Donut Shop
Forgotten Coast Parrot Head Club
30A Televsion
Style Loft
Save our Shotguns
Tideline Charters
Blue Pearl Car Service
Sams On Site Service
Culligan Water Treatment
Coastal Interiors by Twila
Whatley Funeral Services
St. George Island Methodist Church
John & Julianna Rutz
Jerry & Andrea Marksbury
Live Communication 106.5
Gone Country Airboat Charters
The Shop
Gunner Pontoon Rentals
Franklin County School
Cody Northcutt
Dawn Lee Mckenna
Pesky Pelican
The T-Shirt Lady
Anna Carmicheal, Mary Kay
Donald & Associates Inc
Christy Thompson
American Cancer Society
Muddy Evolution
Aqua Pro Water Systems
Southern Towing
Fool's Gold VRBO
Centric Aviation
Shannon Lease, The Naumann Group
Brett & Carrie Johnson , Aflac
Growing Minds Center
Backstreet Garden Art Gallery
Pet Care Extraordinaire
Jolly Rogers Beach Shop
Coosa Valley Cabinets
Beach Pros Charters & Rentals
LegalMatch
The Truck Link
Marilyn Brogan Jewelry
The Sea Grape Gallery
Apalachicola Area Historical Society
Houseland VRBO