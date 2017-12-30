As temperatures drop in Florida, the number of cold-related fish kills is likely to increase.
Fish kills are often caused by sudden temperature fluctuations or by extended periods of extreme temperatures.
Such kills can occur any time of the year in Florida, but they are most common in winter, when air temperatures drop.
The cold may kill fish outright by cold stress or weaken them so that they are more susceptible to disease.
Warm-water species, including popular game fish like snook, are particularly vulnerable to cold temperatures.
State scientists keep track of the location and extent of fish kills in natural lakes and estuaries around Florida, to see if there are problems developing in an ecosystem that might require investigation or restorative measures so if you see a fish kill you should report it
f you should ever see a fish kill you can report it by calling 1-800-636-0511.
You can also report an incident on the Fish Kill Hotline website at MyFWC.com.
http://live.oysterradio.com/