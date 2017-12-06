December is impaired driving prevention month in Florida and the Highway Patrol will be focused on keeping drunk and otherwise impaired drivers off of Florida's roads.
The Florida Highway Patrol will educate motorists on the dangers of impaired driving while aggressively patrolling the state’s roadways.
Between Christmas and New Years in 2016, there were 193 drug and alcohol-related crashes in Florida.
December is traditionally one of the most dangerous times of the year for impaired driving.
The best way to prevent impaired driving is to plan ahead and ensure you have a safe way home by choosing a designated driver, staying where you are celebrating or arranging for another form of safe transportation.
Remember, Drive sober, and only sober, observe and obey all speed limits and always Buckle up.
And when you are driving, Focus on driving.
Texting, talking on the phone, and eating can take your attention off the road.
And if you see an impaired driver – report it.
Just dial *FHP (*347) on you mobile phone.
