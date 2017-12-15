FWC asks public to report Northern bobwhite quail sightings

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission is asking for the public's help in restoring the state's Northern bobwhite quail population.
Northern bobwhites occur throughout Florida but there have been population declines as the bird's habitat has disappeared.
Bobwhite quail populations in Florida have declined by an estimated 82 percent over the past 50 years, primarily due to loss of habitat.
The Northern bobwhites can be found in upland pine forests and fallow agricultural fields and at the edges of cultivated grain fields.
At one time, this was a common habitat in Florida and abundant quail populations were a by-product.
Now the state is asking for private landowners to report sightings of bobwhite quail on their land.
The FWC wants to record sightings of wild quail and would prefer sightings within the past year.
Hearing bobwhite quail calls also qualifies as a sighting.
The information collected will be useful to biologists who work with private landowners on the restoration of bobwhite quail habitat.
Landowners can go to a new FWC web page to record when and where they see northern bobwhite quail on their property at MyFWC.com/QuailSightings.
