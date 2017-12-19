Guardian ad Litem volunteers needed

A Guardian ad Litem volunteer is a trained court appointed volunteer that advocates for the best interest of children who are abused, neglected or abandoned and who are involved in court proceedings. The volunteer makes independent recommendations to the court by focusing on the needs of each child. The Guardian ad Litem volunteer advocates for the best interest of the child they represent. For more information about how you can help a child in Gulf County, please call 850-747-5180 or visit www.guardianadlitem14.com.
