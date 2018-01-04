A Carrabelle woman was killed in a collision with a truck in Gulf county on Wednesday.
The Highway patrol said 43 year old Rachael Elizabeth Harrell was died when her 2013 KIA Rio collided with a Chevy Silverado at about 4 o'clock Wednesday afternoon.
Harrell was heading east on Highway 98 and was just east of 16th street in Port St. Joe when she crossed the center line and collided with a west-bound 2016 Chevy Silverado driven by 39 year old Charles Allan Lanford of Port St. Joe.
Lanford was pulling a gooseneck trailer with a piece of equipment on the trailer – after the collision his truck went across the eastbound land and hit a guardrail.
Lanford received only minor injuries in the crash.
The cause of the crash has not been released at this time.
http://live.oysterradio.com/