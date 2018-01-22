Beware phone scam targeting power customers

The Franklin County Sheriff's Office is warning residents about another phone scam – this one demanding immediate payment on your electric bill.
The scam works when a customer receives an unsolicited phone call from an individual who falsely claims to be a Duke Energy representative.
The caller becomes angry and tells the customer his or her account is past due and service will be disconnected if a large payment isn’t made – usually within the hour.
The way to know it’s a scam is if the caller instructs you to pay with a pre-paid debit or credit card and then call him or her back to supposedly make a payment to Duke Energy.
In the past scammers have even duplicated the Duke Energy upfront Interactive Voice Response system, so when customers call back phone numbers provided by the scammer, it sounds like a legitimate Duke Energy phone number.
Duke Energy reminds its customers that it never asks or requires a customer with a delinquent account to purchase a prepaid debit card – or iTunes card -- to avoid disconnection.
Duke Energy customers with delinquent accounts receive advance disconnection notification with the regular monthly billing – never a single notification one hour before disconnection.
Customers, who suspect or experience fraud, or feel threatened during contact with one of the scammers, should contact the Franklin County Sheriff's Office, and then the Duke Energy Florida phone number listed on their bill.
Never dial the phone number the scammers provide.
http://live.oysterradio.com/