Florida DEP permit activity for Franklin and Wakulla Counties

Permit: Water - ERP Noticed General Permit
Project Name: MERILL DOCK
Location Id: 360698
Location Name: MERILL DOCK
County: Franklin
Application Number: 360698-001
For further information, please contact the Northwest District permitting office in Pensacola at (850) 595-8300
Permit: Waste - Solid Waste Closure Permit
Project Name: WAKULLA LOWER BRIDGE LANDFILL
Location Id: 13134
Location Name: WAKULLA COUNTY LOWER BRIDGE SOLID WASTE MANAGEMENT FACILITY
County: Wakulla
Application Number: 13134-015
For further information, please contact the Northwest District permitting office in Pensacola at (850) 595-8300
Permit: Stormwater - Small Construction (1-5 AC)
Project Name: SOPCHOPY WATER INTERCONNECTION
Location Id: FLR10RO92
Location Name: Sopchopy Water Interconnection
County: Wakulla
Application Number: FLR10RO92-001
For further information, please contact the Tallahassee Npdes Stormwater permitting office in Tallahassee at (850) 245-7522