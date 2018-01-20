FRANKLIN COUNTY HUMANE SOCIETY PET OF THE WEEK

BUSTER is a 1-2 yr old Plott Hound/Lab cross. He is super friendly and loves nothing more than to hang out with his person. If you are looking for a laid back dog to go everywhere with you, Buster may be the perfect fit!
Volunteers are desperately needed to socialize all of our dogs and
animals into their home to be fostered for various needs. Anytime you
can spare would be greatly appreciated.
Call Karen at 670-8417 for more details or visit the Franklin County
Humane Society at 244 State Road 65 in Eastpoint. You may logon to
the website at www.forgottenpets.org to see more of our adoptable
pets.
