Franklin County Planning and Zoning Board to discuss big issues on Tuesday

The Franklin County Planning and Zoning Commission will discuss some big issues when it meets tomorrow in Apalachicola.
The P and Z will review and discuss the proposed ordinance for the St. George Island Overlay District as well as a proposed ordinance regulating the use of metal structures and pole barns as residential dwellings.
Franklin County currently has a 6 month moratorium on new development in the St. George Island commercial district between 3rd street east and 3rd street west while it crafts rules to protect the character of the commercial district.
The county also has a six month moratorium on the construction of metal, prefabricated homes on residential lots.
The metal homes are increasing in popularity because they are much less expensive to build while still providing the space and security of other houses.
The county is not opposed to the metal homes, but commissioners feel that rules need to be in place to insure that the structures actually look like homes and aren't lowering neighboring property values.
Besides those issues the Planning and Zoning board will also consider a land use change for a 57 acre planned unit development in Eastpoint near the St. George Island bridge.
The proposal would include 180 RV slips, 85 dwelling units and a 200 seat restaurant.
If you would like to attend the P and Z meeting, it is open to the public.
It will be held on Tuesday, January the 9th starting at 6:30 pm and will be held in the Franklin County Courthouse Annex in Apalachicola.
