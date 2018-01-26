Friday, January 26, 2018

Free Women’s Saltwater Fishing Clinic coming up on St. George Island



FWC photo by Amanda Nalley.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) is hosting a Women’s Saltwater Fishing Clinic on St. George Island Saturday, Feb. 3.

The free, day-long clinic is from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. at the St. George Island State Park, 1900 E. Gulf Beach Drive.

Advance registration is required. To register or for more information, email Heather Sneed atHeather.Sneed@MyFWC.com, or call 850-487-0554.

Participants will take home a lifelong hobby and leave with a new appreciation for the marine environment. They will learn the basics of conservation stewardship, fishing ethics, angling skills, safety and the vulnerability of Florida’s marine ecosystems, all in a fun, laid-back atmosphere.

Lessons include knot tying, cast netting, rod and reel rigging, how to be a responsible marine resource steward, marine fish and habitat identification, catch-and-release techniques and more.

If conditions allow, women will have the opportunity to practice their newly learned skills by fishing from shore. This event is a catch-and-release activity. All participants must have a valid recreational saltwater fishing license unless exempt. Saltwater fishing licenses can be purchased at your local tackle shop or online. Learn more by visiting MyFWC.com/License.

Fishing equipment and bait are provided during the clinic, but participants are encouraged to bring their own gear.

