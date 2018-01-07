FWC Fish and Wildlife Research Institute monthly newsletter

New Litter of Panther Kittens
A new litter of Florida panther kittens north of the Caloosahatchee River was documented on Nov. 22, when a female panther appeared on a trail camera with two, approximately 4-month-old kittens on the Babcock Ranch Preserve in southwest Florida.
This is only the second litter of panther kittens documented north of the River, which until 2016 seemed to be a barrier to expansion of the population. Panther kittens face an uphill battle when it comes to reaching their first birthday, with a survival rate of only 32%.
This latest discovery offers renewed hope for the natural range expansion of panthers that is critical to their long-term recovery
For more information on the Florida panther: http://myfwc.com/panther
Support Florida panther research and management: http://bit.ly/2lN9fGi
New on MyFWC.com/Research
Social Media Corner
YouTube Spotlight:
FWRI scientists collect data on boater activity and distribution in the Florida Keys National Marine Sanctuary to better understand use patterns throughout the Sanctuary.
Flickr Feature:
A study on juvenile Gulf Sturgeon in the Yellow River to understand the habitat use and abundance patterns of these rare fish.
Facebook Highlight:
FWRI scientists were on
Lake George doing community electrofishing sampling and caught a bass that looked like a possible contender for TrophyCatch Florida.
Instagram Favorite
FWRI's Specimen Collection houses more than 735,000 cataloged, preserved invertebrates as well as adult and larval fish. This sea star, Goniaster tessellatus, is an iconic member of the Goniasteridae family having a fairly rigid body and conspicuous marginal plates. FWRI has 166 specimens in this collection from 31-100m depth but records exist for specimens at 20-430m (Downey, 1973)
Our Mission
Through effective research and technical knowledge, we provide timely information and guidanceto protect, conserve, and manage Florida's fish and wildlife resources.
http://live.oysterradio.com/