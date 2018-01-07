FWC Law Enforcement Weekly Report December 15, 2017 through December 28, 2017

(Having trouble viewing this email? View it as a Web page.)
FWC
Division of Law Enforcement
Weekly Report
December 15, 2017 through December 28, 2017
This report represents some events the FWC handled over the past weeks;
however, it does not include all actions taken by the Division of Law Enforcement.
Patrol, Protect, Preserve
NORTHWEST REGION
CASES
ESCAMBIA COUNTY
Officer Land was on patrol in the Gulf Islands National Seashore with U.S. Park Ranger Robinson and witnessed multiple duck hunters near the Johnson Beach area of the park. Officer Land and Ranger Robinson contacted the hunters for a resource inspection. When Officer Land inspected one of the subject’s firearms, he found that it was capable of holding more than three shells. The subject was issued a citation for the violation.
Lieutenant Hahr was working in the Perdido River Wildlife Management Area when he contacted a subject in the management area 1.5 hours after sunset as allowed by management area rules. While talking to him, he observed fresh blood on the trunk of the subject’s car. The subject told Lieutenant Hahr that his friend killed a six-point buck that morning, but was evasive when describing the deer. After an interview with the subject and the subject’s friend, who was hunting with him earlier in the day, the friend admitted to killing a “big cow horn.” When Lieutenant Hahr located the carcass, the antlers were only slightly over 4 inches in length. He issued the subject a notice to appear for taking the illegal deer.
Officer Allgood received information that someone was possibly deer hunting in Big Lagoon State Park. He walked into the area and found where someone had been hunting on private property near the property line. There was also sign that the hunter had been in the park. A ground blind, a pile of corn and fresh blood was found on the private property. After a short investigation, Officer Allgood found out who was hunting the area. Officer Manning joined Officer Allgood to interview the subject. After a short interview, the subject admitted to killing a doe deer out of season and illegally entering the park. Officer Allgood seized the deer meat and issued a notice to appear citation for the violation.
Officer Allgood received information that a subject killed two doe deer in one day during the recent doe weekend. The past antlerless weekend it was legal to harvest one antlerless deer per day on private property. Officer Allgood interviewed the subject and obtained a confession. The deer meat was seized as evidence and the subject was issued a notice to appear for the violation.
OKALOOSA COUNTY
Officers Roberson, Wilkenson, and Lugg were searching a road near a primitive campsite for a subject who had fled from local deputies. Officer Roberson observed a man lying face down in the dirt road. The officers determined that the elderly man was alive but incoherent and called EMS. They turned him over to EMS and identified him as a missing man from Alabama. The man had been missing for four days. He had gotten his truck stuck in a mudhole about 100 yards away and may have been trying to walk out of the remote area. The man was transported to the North Okaloosa Medical Center for treatment.
SANTA ROSA COUNTY
Officers Mullins and Officer Roberson responded to a call in Blackwater River State Forest where a subject was reported to have shot a doe out of season. The subject stated that he had shot the doe by accident and was aiming at a buck. The subject was also hunting two days before deer season reopened in Blackwater River State Forest by management area rules. Officer Roberson issued the subject a misdemeanor citation for hunting out of season and a warning for taking a doe out of season.
