Governor Scott Recognizes Two Wakulla County Sheriff’s Deputies with Governor’s Medal of Heroism

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Today, during a meeting of the Florida Cabinet, Governor Rick Scott recognized Wakulla County Sheriff’s Deputies Matt Hedges and Brandon Sheffield with the Governor’s Medal of Heroism for their life-saving response to a house fire.
Governor Scott said, “It is an honor to recognize two of our state’s brave law enforcement officers, Deputy Matt Hedges and Deputy Brandon Sheffield, with the Medal of Heroism today. Florida is home to the world’s best first responders. I’d like to thank Deputy Hedges, Deputy Sheffield and law enforcement officers across Florida for their courage and dedication to the safety of Florida families.”
About the Medal of Heroism Recipients
On February 23, 2017, Wakulla County Sheriff’s Deputy Matt Hedges and Deputy Brandon Sheffield responded to a house fire and arrived first on the scene. Hearing cries for help, the deputies searched the surrounding area and found a victim behind the house suffering from severe burns. While firefighters fought to control the fire, Deputies Hedges and Sheffield shielded the victim from the heat until it was safe to carry him across the property to paramedics.
