Recreational and commercial management changes for cobia in state waters of the Gulf effective Feb. 1
FWC photo.
Several changes to the management of cobia in state waters of the Gulf of Mexico will go into effect Feb. 1. These changes were approved at the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) meeting in December.
These changes will further promote sustainable management of this fishery and were developed in coordination with anglers who were concerned about the fishery. The changes will apply to all state waters north of the Monroe-Collier county line.
Changes effective Feb. 1, 2018, include:
- Making the recreational and commercial bag limits for cobia in Gulf state waters the same by reducing the commercial limit from two to one fish per person.
- Reducing the recreational and commercial vessel limit in Gulf state waters from six to two cobia per vessel, per day.
The current 33-inch minimum size limit will not change.
Learn more about cobia online at MyFWC.com/Fishing (click on “Saltwater Fishing,” “Recreational Regulations” and “Cobia”).
http://live.oysterradio.com/