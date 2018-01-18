Security cameras may be needed to combat vandalism at local ball fields

The Franklin County Parks and Recreation Department is looking at installing security cameras at local ball fields after some vandalism at Vrooman Park in Eastpoint.
Parks director Fonda Davis said the incident happened Monday night.
He said someone broke into the concession stand and stole items from the building.
He said they also cut the nets around the concession stand which are there to catch fly balls.
He said the damage was not major.
Because of it, however, the county is now looking at installing cameras around the concession stands at all three of the county's sports complexes.
Anyone with information about the vandalism should contact the Franklin County Sheriff' office.
