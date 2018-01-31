SGI Home Tour and Mardi Gras Festivities During February

|
St. George Island Home Tour February 10The St. George Island Tour of Homes will be held February 10, 2018. The tour features distinctive homes from beach to bay. The event is sponsored by the St. George Lighthouse Association.
Habitat For Humanity Mardi Gras Feb. 3
Join the Franklin County Mardi Gras Festivities on February 3 as the Franklin County Habitat for Humanity hosts its annual Mardi Gras benefit celebration in Apalachicola. The group will host a Mardi Gras Dinner and Ball on Saturday, Feb. 3 at 6:30 pm.
Mardi Gras Barkus ParadeFeb. 10
The Mystic Krewe of Salty Barkers invite you to join in the Apalachicola Mardi Gras Barkus Parade on Saturday, Feb. 10, 2018 Riverfront Park in downtown Apalachicola, Florida 1:00pm This year’s theme is BourBone Street Blues so we’ll be celebrating all the fun and frolic of traditional Mardi Gras. Come out and enjoy the furry family-friendly street parade and festival.
Apalachicola Chef SamplerFebruary 11
The Apalachicola Bay Chamber of Commerce will host the 22nd Annual Forgotten Coast Chefs Sampler onSunday, February 11, 2018, from 6-9 pm. Chefs from all over the Forgotten Coast will prepare their most creative dishes at the historic Fort Coombs Armory in Apalachicola. Sample an array from our area restaurants. For more information, click here.
HCOLA History Festival Feb. 16-18H’COLA’s 15th Annual African-American History Festival will be held Feb. 16-18, 2018. This event is a celebration of African-American history, life, music and culture. This outdoor, family-oriented event is filled with varied artists and entertainers, children’s activities, arts, history, education, health & wellness and more. There will be live entertainment throughout the two day event. Admission is always free. The event is held in Apalachicola at Franklin Square 6th Street between Avenues L&M.
36th Annual Chili Cook-Off March 3
St. George Island will host its annual Charity Chili Cookoff and Auction March 3. Activities include a golf tournament, 5K Red Pepper Run, Chili Cook-off, Auction and the naming of Miss Chili Pepper and Mr. Hot Sauce. All proceeds benefit the Island Volunteer Fire Department and First Responder Unit. Click here to learn more.
Camp Gordon Johnston Reunion Days March 9-10
The Camp Gordon Johnston Association and the WWII Museum celebrates the 23rd Annual Camp Gordon Johnston Reunion Days the weekend ofMarch 9-10, 2018 in Carrabelle, FL. All veterans and their family, friends, and supporters are invited to Carrabelle for the public celebration March 10. Click here for details.
TDC Continues 2018 Getaway Series with Girls Getaway WeekendThe Franklin County Tourist Development Council (FCTDC) celebrates the New Year by launching a new Girl's Getaway beginning this month. Winners of this getaway will enjoy a two-night stay in Apalachicola, meals, a spa package, and a gift certificate for shopping. Click here to sign up for the Girls Weekend Getaway.
St. George Light Full Moon Climb March 1
Watch the sun set and full moon rise from the top of the Cape St. George Lighthouse on Thursday, March 1 from 6-7:30pm. Light refreshments are served. For more info,click here.
Farmers Market February 10, 24 in Apalachicola
This local favorite is held the second and fourth Saturday of each month at the Mill Pond Pavillion at the Scipio Creek Marina in Apalachicola. Features seafood, produce, honey, homemade breads, pies, and other regional specialties from 9am -1pm.For more info, click here.
FSU Marine Labs Hosts Spring Lecture
The FSU Coastal and Marine Laboratory will be hosting a lecture on Sharks, Cancer, and Fake News on February 8 and Harley Means on Florida's Springs on February 9.
Mississippi Blues and The Flea Bitten Dawgs
The Rio Carrabelle Art Association is hosting two exciting music events in coming weeks. The Flea Bitten Dawgs will appear on February 9 and the Mississippi Blues will appear on February 25.
Oyster 101 Lecture
ANERR is hosting a in-depth Oysters class at the Apalachicola National Estuarine Research Reserve onFebruary 16, from 12-3:30 pm.
Annual Culture CrawlMarch 24The Carrabelle Culture Crawl, hosted by the Carrabelle Artists Association will be held onSaturday, March 24. The free celebration of art, music, history, food, and fun in the heart of downtown Carrabelle, and will take place on from 11 am to 3 pm. For more information, click here.