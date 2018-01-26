The Gulf of Mexico Fishery Management Council is looking for a new Executive Director.
The Gulf of Mexico Fishery Management Council is one of 8 regional fishery councils that help shape the management of fisheries in US waters.
Its focus is on ending overfishing, rebuilding fish stocks, and achieving and maintaining sustainable fisheries and vibrant fishing communities.
The Executive Director serves as the chief executive officer implementing the Council's policies, actions, fishery management activities, and decisions.
If you are interested in learning more about the job, you can find a complete job description at gulfcouncil.org.
But do it soon.
The application deadline is 5:00 pm EST on Friday, February 2nd.
