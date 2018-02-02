Apalachicola Bay Chamber of Commerce February Newsletter

|
Monthly Business Luncheon
Franklin County School Culinary Program
Monthly Business After Hours
Due to Chef Sampler we will not be having Business After Hours this Month
March Monthly Business Luncheon
Wednesday, March 7th
Tamaras Tapas
Apalachicola
Noon
Visitor Statistics
December 2001 523
December 2002 432
December 2003 858
December 2004 946
December 2005 1,288
December 2006 1,189
December 2007 1,660
December 2008 1,135
December 2009 1,258
December 2010 1,310
December 2011 1,209
December 2012 1,071
December 2013 963
December 2014 1,020
December 2015 1,005
December 2016 865
December 2017 1,002
St. George Island
December 2017 557
|Forgotten Coast Chef Sampler
Silent Auction for Chef Sampler
The 22nd Annual Forgotten Coast Chef Sampler is just around the corner. As many of you well know the Chef Sampler is the one fundraiser the Apalachicola Bay Chamber of Commerce holds annually. A large part of the money raised at the Chef Sampler comes from the silent auction. This is made possible by donations made by our wonderful members. No item is too small or too large.
If you would like to donate something to the silent auction please email me
We will be glad to come by and pick the items up.
Thank you in advance for supporting the Apalachicola Bay Chamber of Commerce.
We Would like thank our Table Sponsors for this years Chef Sampler.
Gold Chef Sponsors
Silver Chef Sponsors
Chef Sponsors
Butts & Clucks Cook-Off Huge Success
We would like to thank this years Sponsors of the Butts & Clucks Cook-off. We had a very successful event with plans already started for next year.
Results for Butts & Clucks Cook-off
Chicken
1. Pig-Chicka-Cow-Cow
2. Pendray BBQ
3. Gitchewsum BBQ
Ribs
1. Team Pork Rindz
2. Uncle Toads Competition BBQ
3. Nice Racks BBQ
Pork
1. Nice Racks BBQ
2. Pig-Chicka-Cow-Cow
3. Big Daddy Q
Brisket
1. Nice Racks BBQ
2. Team Pork Rindz
3. Reallicious Q
Overall Winners
Grand Champion- Pig-Chicka-Cow-Cow
Reserve Grand Chmapion- Uncle Toads Competetion BBQ
3rd Overall- Nice Racks BBQ
4th Overall- Big Daddy Q
Deviled Egg Contest
1. Kristin Anderson
2. Susan Schmidt
3. Robin Yelverton
Article from Lorne Brumm in Smoke Bits BBQ / Florida BBQ Assoc. Newsletter.
Sunday morning, driving home in the drizzling rain, I said to Steve, "The stars were all perfectly aligned and God truly smiled on Apalach this weekend." It's true, you know. From the start of the new judges class on Thursdayafternoon, to the presentation of the Grand Champion award and beyond, every detail fell into place.
We made 16 new friends at the judges class; a lively, diverse and entertaining group. Chicken, ribs, pork and brisket were prepared for judging by our contest organizer, John Solomon, also known as a member of 10-4 Barbecue. John was assisted in cooking by his friend Richard Wade from Pogy Road Porkers, and assisted in cooking and box building by Master Judge Ken Fluker, also known as a member of Off the Sauce BBQ. In just under two hours, John delivered 12 boxes to be judged by three tables captained by Master Judge and Super-Cute Turn-In Catcher Sue Fluker, Master Judge-VP-Rep Steve Brumm and Master Judge-newest Rep-Award Winning Cook Bill Tanner of B & T Barbeque Cook Team. I wandered the room as the Lead Rep, answering questions, ruling on "intentionally-created" disqualifications and snacking on yummy barbecue. We could not have built a more involved and enthusiastic training team. The five new judges who won the Saturday judging lottery were thrilled, and those who didn't win were really good sports! At the conclusion of discussion and training, smiling, barbeque-smeared faces departed into the starry night and we headed out to spend time with old friends around the fire pit perfectly placed between Uncle Buck's camp and Skinny's camp. I haven't seen that big a smile on Steve's face since the last time he spent time enjoying one of Skinny's libations! We thoroughly enjoyed our time with the early arrivals, Team Uncle Buck's BBQ, Uncle Kenny, the Boog-a-Lou Smoke Crew and Skinny. We headed a block up the hill to our overnight accommodations at the historic Gibson Inn...oh, room 310 is on the third floor and there are no elevators! That's historic for you and it didn't diminish the quality of our stay one bit!
The weather Friday was perfect for inspecting meat, loading in teams, visiting old friends, making new friends, and tending Friday contest details. Rep Charles Golden joined us and our day proceeded with lots of joking and no snags. We broke for lunch to join friends from Panama City on the upper deck of Up the Creek, looking out over gorgeous wetlands and Scipio Creek, and every morsel of lunch was outstanding! Friday night, shortly before the Cook Team meeting, we were joined by three-time Judge of the Year Steve Carrington and his brother, Judge Bill Carrington, otherwise known as Carrington Brothers Furniture Moving. By the time we broke for the evening, tables and chairs were moved and set up for judging and the turn-in area was set to go...no Saturday morning scramble for us! As we traveled about Apalach Friday evening, cooks and judges were on the streets, in the oyster pubs and filling up the many really terrific seafood restaurants. The merchants and business folks of Apalach were smiling!
Saturday morning arrived cool, but pleasant. Smoke and meat smells filled the air. Residents and visitors, many with dogs, walked the waterfront, gawking at the contest activities and eagerly waiting for the barbeque vendors to offer their goodies. Judges arrived, 100%! Each table consisted of a brand new judge, a judge in the 2 to 6 range, a judge in the 7 to 12 range, a judge in the 13 to 19 range, two Master Judges and a Table Captain. Both genders were represented at each table. The tables were balanced and each table clicked as friendships were renewed or made, and the discussion after each round of judging provided a learning experience for both old judges and new.
Chicken, ribs, pork and brisket...so many beautiful boxes! 10s, 10s, lots of 10s! With full tummies, stocked coolers, hugs and love, judges headed home or into Apalach to cruise the antique stores, galleries, and ice cream parlors! The genuinely brave volunteered to stick and stay as judges for the deviled egg competition at 4:00 pm...BBQ and deviled eggs...sounds a bit gaseous to me, but I'm probably a bit of a wimp!
The weather held at beautiful through awards and beyond. Check out the scores on the FBA webpage. Congratulations to Reserve Grand winner Uncle Toad's Competition BBQ and Grand winner Pig-Chicka-Cow-Cow ... we just love saying that name several times in harmony!
Having not eaten our share of barbeque through the day, we eased into the lovely bar at the Gibson Inn for a relaxed post-contest cocktail and then slipped around the wall for a truly fine dining experience at The Gormley at the Gibson. The service and the food were comparable to the best fine dining we've experienced in our travels. Our waiter, Miguel, knew his business and represented the establishment to perfection. Chef Gormley checked in at our table to assure each detail was up to his exacting standards. Chef Gormley even brought out a bit of his personal barbeque sauce for sampling and Steve found it a palate pleaser with his shrimp cocktail. Barbeque life ... it's in all the right places. Did I mention the bread pudding? One serving and two tools - oh so fun to share!
Special thanks, once again, to our organizer, John Solomon, who made it all happen in just two months (that's crazy!) with the help of his pleasant and able assistants, Samantha Gilbert and Nancy Hodgson. What an incredible team! Thanks to the Apalachicola Chamber of Commerce for taking a chance on Butts & Clucks Cook-Off on the Bay. Apalachicola Proud! I'm here to tell you!
Dream On Gulf Coast Adventure
Dream On is excited to offer our guest the opportunity to join us on one of our Fishing Charters. Also to join us on one of our Dolphin viewing cruises, where all the necessities such as fishing license, equipment and bait are included! We offer other experiences for our guests both near and off shore such as, Eco Tours and Wildlife sightseeing. Fishing is one of our biggest passions, along with hunting sea shells which is another experience we're pleased to offer our guests! We're excited about making your visit to Florida's Apalachicola Bay the best experience yet!
Catherine Korfanty Associate Broker the Naumann Group
Cathie Korfanty, Broker Associate, has been a Licensed Florida Real Estate Broker for more than 13 years. Her experience in the field includes working as the managing partner for a large real estate company in Tallahassee and as an agent specializing in residential real estate.
Her expertise outside of real estate includes working as a consultant for local governments and for non-profit organizations preparing reports, proposals and grant applications. Her education at the University of Virginia (Marketing and Management) and many years of practical sales experience are the foundation of her results-focused approach to providing the best possible service to all her clients.
Cathie and her husband Robert live on St. George Island and in their free time enjoy fishing (right off the dock of their St. George Island canal home!) and watching nature from their back porch.
The Point Raw Bar & Grill
Located at 379 Hwy 98
in Eastpoint the Point Raw Bar & Grill. Serves Breakfast, Lunch & Dinner
St. George Island Paint Out
Plein Air artists will be painting St. George from the SGI State Park to Bob Sikes Cut during this special week on the island in April. Make your plans to attend and watch as these painters the beauty of St. George Island or sign up to take a half day or a whole day workshop from one of these fine plein air artists. Four Meet and Greets the artists are planned around the island during this paint filled week. Relax with the artists at the end of a busy painting day, have a drink, listen to some music, and talk art! On the final afternoon, attend the reception to celebrate the closing of the paint out and see all of the works produced during the week. The paintings will be on exhibit and for sale at The St. George Island Clubhouse.
Ink Trax
Ink Trax is a one stop shop featuring graphic design, screen printing, embroidery and promotional products. From start to finish we can take your concept and apply it to a huge array of apparel & products. All design and production is handled in-house. This allows us to provide you with quality screen printing, embroidery, & digitizing with fast turnaround and at competitive prices. LocalRepresentative Ashley Eaton
Chamber News
The Apalachicola Bay Chamber of Commerce Cook Team Wins the Apalachicola Oyster Cook-off for the 4th Straight Year
Pictured Donna Duncan Chamber President, John Solomon Executive Director, Samantha Gilbert Executive Assistant
Bacon Spinach & Jalapeno Wrapped Oysters with Apalach Aiole
Deconstructed Oysters Rockefeller
Member News
Click to view the new Apalachicola Bay Chamber of Commerce & Visitor Centers Commercial
|Apalachicola Bay Chamber of Commerce & Visitor Centers Commercial
The Apalachicola Bay Chamber of Commerce & Visitor Center is a Certified Travel Information Center
15th Annual Mardi Gras
February 3 @ 5:30 pm - 8:30 pm
15th Annual Mardi Gras Parade, Dinner, & Ball. Saturday February 3, 2018 at 5:30 p.m. At the Armory in Historic Apalachicola Tickets can be purchaed at PeoplesSouth Bank and the law office of Kristy Branch-Banks We look forward to hearing from you!
SPAM Cook-Off 2018
February 4 @ 2:00 pm - 10:00 pm
It's Bowery Station's 4th Annual SPAM Cook-Off! Get your SPAM recipes together and see if you can win the title. The champ gets the honor of wearing the coveted Blue SPAM jacket while on BS premises, and a reserved stool at the bar for the year! Judged on taste and presentation...bring your SPAM game. Sign up starts at 1pm, judging starts at 2pm. Then the whole mess breaks into an all evening jam session, this year featuring Johnny Barbato, Eric Pfuefer and Brian Bowen....our tasting judges. Bribery, frivolity, and buckets for vomit are the signatures of the day. It's on....as if there was something else to do...
Official Opening of the Margaret Key Library
Monday Feb 5th 5:00-6:00pm
FSU Marine Labs Hosts Spring Lecture
February 8 @ 8:00 am - 5:00 pm
Sharks, Cancer, & Fake News
by Dr. Gary Ostrander For many years the promotion of shark cartilage as a cure for cancer has contributed to at least two significant deleterious outcomes: a dramatic and continuing decrease in shark populations around the world and the diversion of patients from effective cancer treatments. The primary justification for the use of cartilage is that sharks do not present with cancer. However, sharks and related fishes have been documented to exhibit a variety of different cancers in different organs and tissues. The earliest known examples were reported in the late 1800's.
To facilitate the use of reason as the basis of public and private decision-making, the evidence-based mechanisms of evaluation used daily by the scientific community should be added to the training of media and governmental professionals. Increased use of logical, collaborative discussion will be necessary to ensure a sustainable future for man and the biosphere.
Debra Hadelhoffer Artist Workshop, Oils or Pastels
Apalachicola Farmers Market
Saturday, February 10th & 24th 9am-1pm
Located at the Mill Pond Pavilion at 479 Market St. in Apalachicola
come out to get Local seafood, produce, honey, homemade breads, pies, jewelry, art and other regional specialties offered every 2nd and 4th Saturday
of each month from 9 AM until 1 PM.
If you or someone you know offers home grown or hand made products, and is interested in becoming a vendor, please email apalachicolafarmersmarket@gmail.com
Seventh Annual St. George Island Tour of Homes
February 10 @ 10:00 am - 4:00 pm
Seventh Annual St. George Island Tour of Homes
To Be Held February 10, 2018
The seventh annual St. George Island Tour of Homes will be held on Saturday, February 10, 2018
, and will once again open seven unique island residences to the public, offering visitors a view of island living.
Hours of the tour are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Tickets are available online at sgitourofhomes.com
or at the Lighthouse Gift Shop at the center of St. George Island. Tickets are $25.00 in advance and $30.00 on the day of the tour.
The Tour homes provide a distinct representation of the architecture, décor, landscape and vistas on the island, from the gated St. George Plantation community on the West to the beautiful bay views on the East End.
"Casa DeMer", an expansive beachfront home in the Plantation includes a home theatre and a beachfront game room. Soaring ceilings, magnificent ocean views and treasures from the family's world travels will amaze you no matter where you look.
A family getaway on an interior lot in the Plantation, "Wickerby Two" is sure to impress with its bold style. Designed by Larry Burke, the home includes a chef's kitchen open to the two-story living room and includes accents of local and regional artwork.
The third home in the Plantation, "Azure Oh!Villa" will definitely make you say "Oh!" as you enter. Dramatic angles that create breathtaking ocean views and "Smart Home" technology are only part of the modern design.
"The Thaisen House" exudes personality and fun and is filled with personal touches and locally purchased art and furniture. The beautiful stone fireplace, wide plank floors, and a free-standing tub are just a few features that makes this home feel welcoming to all who visit.
Entering "At Island's Edge" is like a breath of fresh air. Recently renovated, vintage touches mix brilliantly with classic style. The brand-new beachfront pool and spa and wonderful entertaining space complete this little slice of paradise.
On the East End, "Legasea" is a beachfront beauty with amazing views. Built by Gary Ulrich, this home features a contemporary, relaxed feel. Decorated in the colors of sand and sea and highlighted with artwork by the owner, this home exemplifies the simplicity and splendor of coastal living.
In Mariners Harbor, "Gator Bait" fits perfectly in the natural, bayfront setting. Decorator touches are paired with rustic, yet contemporary furnishings and large windows bring in lots of natural light. French doors off the kitchen lead you out to a deck where the sunsets are stunning.
The Plantation Clubhouse is once again on the Tour, and will be presenting an exhibit of photography by Charlie Sawyer and paintings of Debra and Randy Brienen. Also open to Tour participants is the Cape St. George Lighthouse and the Keeper's House Museum and Gift Shop.
Tour weekend will begin with a Friday
evening Kick-Off event at the Jay Abbott Firehouse from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
The evening will include refreshments, door prizes, and a special presentation by Janice Becker, Sea Turtle Coordinator at the Apalachicola National Estuarine Research Reserve (ANERR). Admission is free to Tour ticketholders and $5.00 for others. Seating is limited.
The St. George Island Tour of Homes is sponsored but the St. George Lighthouse Association, a non-profit Florida corporation that preserves, maintains and promotes the Cape St. George Lighthouse. The Lighthouse was restored in 2008 after collapsing in 2005, and the Keeper's House was added in 2011. Proceeds from the Tour of Homes support the on-going maintenance of the Lighthouse, the Keeper's House and Lighthouse Park.
For more information, please visit our website at www.sgitourofhomes.com
.
Mardi Gras Barkus Parade
February 10 @ 1:00 pm
Mystic Krewe of Salty Barkers is excited to present the 8th annual Apalachicola Mardi Gras Barkus Parade on Saturday, February 10, 2018 in downtown Apalachicola at 1:00 pm. This year's theme is BourBone Street Blues so we'll be celebrating all the fun and frolic of traditional Mardi Gras. We invite you to come out and enjoy the furry family-friendly street parade and festival. Be part of the fun - dress up yourself, your dog, even your bicycle or golf cart! You may just want to come and catch beads.
The festivities will start at 11:00 amat Riverfront Park with live entertainment from the Apalachicola Blues Authority, the Lofty Pursuits Marching Band, and other local bands as well as dog agility demonstrations and performances by local dancers and second line groups. There will be a wide variety of hometown food and beverage vendors offering local seafood and Cajun treats. Area artisans will be selling their creations as well as specialty beads, Mardi Gras finery, and homemade dog products. Regional non-profit organizations will share their missions at the festival in unique ways. You won't want to miss the pair of real, live Baymaids, Doofy, the rescue pelican, and the Fishy Fashion Show preview.
The King and Queen of Apalachicola's Mardi Gras are always shelter animals who are ready for a forever home. As always, they will have a place of honor in the parade.
The parade begins at intersection of Avenue E and Water Street turning onto Commerce Street then circling back to Water Street, ending at Riverfront Park for the post parade party.
Registration for walkers is $5.00 per person or $25 per golf cart. Pets are free, of course! Krewe membership is open now and they will be accepting new members on the day of the parade as well.
In the tradition of the Salty Barker Krewe, profits from the parade will be donated to help care for the animals of the Forgotten Coast of Florida. Beneficiaries have included the Franklin County Humane Society, the Florida Wild Mammal Association and the Apalachicola Dog Park. We greatly appreciate the support of the local businesses and families who sponsor the Krewe in its tradition of charity and service to animals.
Lassiez Les BONE Temps Rouler!
February 11 @ 6:00 pm - 9:00 pm
The Apalachicola
Bay Chamber of Commerce will host the 22nd Annual Forgotten Coast Chefs Sampler on Sunday, February 11, 2017, from 6:00-9:00 pm.
Chef's from all over the Forgotten Coast will prepare their most creative dishes at the historic Fort Coombs Armory located on 4th Street and Avenue D in Apalachicola. Sample an array from our area restaurants. Our talented shopkeepers and local designers give the event an extraordinary touch and add creative flair by decorating each table individually.
HCOLA History Festival
February 16 @ 8:00 am - February 18 @ 5:00 pm
H'COLA's 15th Annual African-American History Festival will be held Feb. 16-18, 2018
. This event is a celebration of African-American history, life, music and culture. This outdoor, family-oriented event is filled with varied artists and entertainers, children's activities, arts, history, education,
health & wellness and more. There will be live entertainment throughout the two day event. Admission is always free. The event is held in Apalachicola at Franklin Square 6th Street between Avenues L&M
Oysters 101
February 16 @ 12:00 pm - 3:30 pm
Friday, February 16, 12:00-3:30 pmcome learn about the famous bivalves of Apalachicola Bay! This class offered by the Apalachicola National Estuarine Research Reserve will teach you all about the role that oysters play in the health of Apalachicola Bay. After spending some time in the classroom, participants will get the chance to walk along an oyster bar, and look at its inhabitants under a microscope. This class is full of opportunities to learn more about the animals that live in our bay and along the tidal flats. Registration is required in advance and the cost is $25 per person.
INCONCERT
February 16 @ 7:30 pm - 9:00 pm
The Ilse Newell Fund For the Performing Arts presents a Jazz performance at Rio Carrabelle starting at 7:30pm, on Febuary 16, 2018.
The Dixie Theatre with Up the Stairs present... SIDEWAYS
Merlot vs Pinot Noir
February 17 @ 6:30 pm - 8:00 pm
February 18 @ 3:30 pm - 5:00 pm
The Ilse Newell Fund For the Performing Arts will have a performer on Febuary 18, 2018 at the Apalachicola
Trinity Episcopal Church at 4pm.
Benjamin Sung Assistant Professor of Violin at Fl
orida State University, violinist Benjamin Sung is also concertmaster of the Fargo-Moorhead Symphony Orchestra, and violin coordinator of the Brevard Music Center and principal second violin of the Brevard Music Center Orchestra. Recent concert highlights include the 2017 Brevard Music Festival
February 21 @ 2:00 pm - 3:00 pm
Upcoming Reserve Wednesday
Talk: February 21st
- Raptors of Florida2pm-3pm
Speaker: Lynda White, Audubon Florida Registration is not required, but seating is limited.
Chicago Jazz Pianist Bob Dogan
February 23 @ 8:00 pm - 9:30 pm
The Ilse Newell Fund For the Performing Arts presents a Jazz performance at Rio Carrabelle starting at 7:30pm, on Febuary 23, 2018.
Flutist Sammy Tedder and Adventures of Annabelle
February 25 @ 4:00 pm - 6:30 pm
Flutist Sammy Tedder and Adventures of Annabelle Lynn
The Ilse Newell Fund For the Performing Arts will have a performer on Febuary 25, 2018 at the Apalachicola Trinity Episcopal Church at 4pm.
Sammy Tedder
Sammy Tedder's musical talents stretch more than 44 years of performing, composing and recording sounds close to his heart
Tedder's original scores and album projects feature these hand made flutes,
drums and other ancient percussion instruments accompanied by contemporary instruments and the natural sounds of the Florida Wilderness.
Sammy has just completed the music soundtrack and nature sound design for the documentary Big Cypress Swamp: The Western Everglades for the National Park Service.
Sammy Tedder's music reflects his deep respect for the original inhabitants of this land and his passion for protecting our natural places for future generations.
Adventures of Annabelle Lynn
The Adventures of Annabelle Lyn is a trio of female folk artists that brings together heartbreaking original songs, tight and sweet vocal harmonies, powerful instrumental solos, and crowd-pleasing acoustic covers. Based out of Tallahassee, FL,
these women bring the sounds of euphoric acoustic music across the Southeast, performing everywhere from rowdy dance stages to intimate home shows.
March
March 1 @ 6:30 pm - 8:00 pm
Watch the sun set and full moon rise from the top of the Cape St. George Lighthouse on Thursday, March 1 from 6-7:30pm. Light refreshments are served
March 3 @ 9:00 am - 5:00 pm
The Chili Cook-off will be held on Saturday, March 3, 2018. It is estimated to be attended by up to 5,000 people with many contestants participating in several contests: Golf Tournament 5K Red Pepper Run Crock Pot Chili Miss Chili Pepper Mister Hot Sauce Chili Cook-off Auction