Carrabelle to begin charging for public boat ramp use

Beginning March 1st, 2018 City of Carrabelle Boat Ramps (Marine Street and 4th Street) will have a boat launch fee of $10.00 per launch. Envelopes will be provided and a payment box is on site.
If you are a resident of Franklin County you may get an annual pass for a $3.00 processing fee per individual with proof of residency. Non-residents can also get an annual pass for $120.00 plus 3.00 processing fee per vehicle. Annual passes for residents and non-residents can be obtained from City Hall.
Boat launch fees will be enforced by the City of Carrabelle Police Department. Boat launch facilities will be overseen by the Carrabelle Dock Master.
