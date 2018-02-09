County officials say they expect the repairs to Trout Creek bridge to be completed this week and the bridge to be reopened to traffic.
The bridge is on Mill Road over Trout Creek – it was closed in mid-January after a bridge inspection found a possible broken truss on the bridge.
A company called Broadspectrum was hired on an emergency basis to do the repairs for about 7000 dollars.
The work is expected to be complete this week and then will have to be inspected by the Florida Department of Transportation before the bridge can be reopened.
The road department said they believe large trucks, particularly logging trucks likely broke the truss.
The County said it will approach logging companies that operate in that area to see if they will help cover the expense.
The weight limit on the bridge is currently 28 tons.
The County said it will ask the Department of Transportation to consider lowering the weight limit on that bridge to protect from future damage.
http://live.oysterradio.com/