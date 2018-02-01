February 2018 Wrack Line Newsletter

FSA Partnership Meetings:
February 15: Collier County Partnership, 1-4pm, Rookery Bay Environmental Learning Center, RSVP to adinuovo@audubon.org
February 22: Panhandle Working Group, Bay County Public Library, RSVP to Ashley.Warren@myfwc.com
March 1: Suncoast Partnership, 1-3pm, Eckerd College, RSVP to forysea@eckerd.edu
March 6: Southeast FL Partnership, 10am, Manatee Lagoon, RSVP to Natasha.Warraich@myfwc.com
Save the Date
March 7: FSD Webinar for new surveyors, 1-2pm. Learn the basics of the Breeding Bird Protocol and how to enter surveys in the database.
March 8: FSD Webinar for returning surveyors, 1-2pm. This refresher includes 2018 updates to the database and protocol review.
March 9: FSD Webinar for rooftop monitors, 1-2pm. Learn the basics of monitoring seabirds and shorebirds on rooftops.
Events:
February 2-8: Florida Winter Shorebird Survey
February 3: Children's Shorebird Nesting Program
February 9-11: Birds of a Feather Fest
February 16-19: Great Backyard Bird Count
February 17: Birds of the Beach
February 17: Orlando Wetlands Festival
FSA News
2018 is the 10th anniversary of the Florida Winter Shorebird Survey (a.k.a. The First Friday in February Survey)! We are enthused to again invite you to participate in the mid-winter survey that serves as a statewide snapshot of shorebirds and seabirds across the state.
The primary objective of the Winter Shorebird Survey is to better understand the winter distribution of shorebirds and seabirds in Florida. This annual survey will allow us to recognize long-term trends or changes in winter population sizes and distribution. It will also help us identify key wintering sites- information that is much needed to guide future conservation efforts, particularly for our state or federally listed focal species.
If you plan to participate in this year’s survey please review the 2018 Protocol, review the list of routes and sign up for an existing route or add a new route on the Route Survey List. After the survey is complete, please submit your data by March 1st into the Google Form. If you have questions about a route or the survey, please contact the Regional Coordinator in the protocol.
For the 2018 survey we made some changes intended to make it easier to sign up, survey, and submit data. Some of the highlighted changes are:
We look forward to participating alongside you in this fun winter survey. Thank you for contributing your vital data. Please contact your coordinator if you have questions.
Happy Counting!
FSD Updates
It’s that time of year again! The 2018 breeding season is just around the corner and the FSD will re-open in March. Our team has put together a series of webinars tailored for monitors with all levels of experience.
March 7: FSD Webinar for new surveyors, 1-2pm. Learn the basics of the Breeding Bird Protocol and how to enter surveys in the database.
March 8: FSD Webinar for returning surveyors, 1-2pm. This refresher includes 2018 updates to the database and protocol review.
March 9: FSD Webinar for rooftop monitors, 1-2pm. Learn the basics of monitoring seabirds and shorebirds on rooftops.
You can now register online for the 2018 Webinars!
Details and instructions will be emailed to registered participants prior to the webinars.
Ebb Tidings
The Florida Shorebird Alliance (FSA) is a partnership of agencies, non-government organizations, and individuals committed to shorebird and seabird conservation in Florida. FSA partners coordinate their independent work and collaborate to address research, management, education, outreach, and public policy needs.
http://live.oysterradio.com/