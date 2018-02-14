Franklin county commissioners seek change to hunting season dates

Franklin county Commissioners say recent changes in hunting seasons around the state have had some unintended consequences for hunting in our area.
Commissioners Cheryl Sanders said that general gun season in the Northwwest District of the state extends about two weeks longer than it does in other parts of Florida and that is bringing a lot of hunters from further south to hunt in our area for the last two weeks of the season.
That is leading to some conflicts between local hunters and those visiting the area.
Sanders said she has no problem with hunters coming to our area, but some of them can be a little pushy.
Commissioner Sanders said she feels the best way to deal with the problem is to end hunting seasons statewide at the same time.
To do that it would require the state to remove the 11 day hunting moratorium that occurs after Thanksgiving in northwest Florida.
If the state were to approve that change, she said it would reduce hunter conflicts as well as decrease hunting pressure in our area every year in January.
The County commission agreed to contact the Division of Forestry and the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission to see if the changes can be made.
