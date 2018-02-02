FRANKLIN COUNTY HUMANE SOCIETY PET OF THE WEEK

LEO is a beautiful, senior, Maine Coon mix. He tries to make you think he is grumpy and aloof but spend a little time holding and petting him and he becomes a kneading, purring pile of sweetness. We are looking for a quiet home for him. He would make a wonderful companion friend for a senior living alone. Please spread the word about this sweet, handsome boy.
Volunteers are desperately needed to socialize all of our dogs and
cats. We are always looking for people willing to bring one of our
animals into their home to be fostered for various needs. Anytime you
can spare would be greatly appreciated.
Call Karen at 670-8417 for more details or visit the Franklin County
Humane Society at 244 State Road 65 in Eastpoint. You may logon to
the website at www.forgottenpets.org to see more of our adoptable
pets.
