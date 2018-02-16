FRANKLIN COUNTY HUMANE SOCIETY PET OF THE WEEK

HOOTIE is a 2 yr old female boxer mix and there is not a friendlier pup anywhere. This girl is little Miss Social and wants to meet and greet all newcomers be they human or canine. She is happy when she is close by and all she wants is to be next to you. If you are looking for a dog you can take anywhere with you without concern of bad behavior, Hootie is the one!
cats. We are always looking for people willing to bring one of our
animals into their home to be fostered for various needs. Anytime you
can spare would be greatly appreciated.
Call Karen at 670-8417 for more details or visit the Franklin County
Humane Society at 244 State Road 65 in Eastpoint. You may logon to
the website at www.forgottenpets.org to see more of our adoptable
pets.
