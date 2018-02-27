Franklin County public libraries see increase in attendance

More people are taking advantage of the services at the Franklin county public libraries in Eastpoint and in Carrabelle.
Library director Lisa Lance said that the circulation was up 36 percent in Carrabelle and 29 percent at the Eastpoint location in January compared to January 2017.
They saw a nearly 60 percent increase in attendance at library programs in Carrabelle and a 34 percent increase in Eastpoint.
The libraries added over 1700 new items to their collection in 2017 up from a little over 1000 in 2016.
The libraries offer a number of program ranging from musical training to yoga to a bi-monthly book chat and writer's forum.
The Eastpoint Branch of the Franklin County Library can be found at 160 Hickory Dip Road in Eastpoint.
Its open Monday through Friday from 9:00 am. – 6:00 pm.
The Carrabelle Branch is at 311 St. James Ave, open Monday through Friday 9:00 am. – 6:00 pm., and on Saturday from 10:00 am. – 2:00 pm.
