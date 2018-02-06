FWC has placed signs around two new Critical Wildlife Areas in Franklin County

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission has installed signs around two new Critical Wildlife Areas in Franklin County.The areas are the Lanark Reef Critical Wildlife Area just south of Lanark Village and the Flag Island Critical Wildlife Area which consists of 2 small barrier islands less than 1 mile south of St. Vincent Island.
Signs are positioned around Lanark Reef at distances ranging from 75 to 300 feet from shore.
Flag Island signs range from 50 to 300 feet from shore.
Both Critical Wildlife Areas are closed to the public throughout the year.
Vessels and fishing are also prohibited within the posted areas.
Signs were installed at both locations in time for peak breeding season for the birds nesting on these islands.
Both Critical Wildlife Areas are home to significant numbers of nesting seabirds and shorebirds, including state-threatened black skimmers, American oystercatchers, least terns and snowy plovers.
