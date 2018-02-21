Gulf gray triggerfish opens March 1 with new bag and size limits

The recreational gray triggerfish season will reopen to harvest in Gulf state and federal watersMarch 1. When the season reopens, the daily bag limit will be one fish per person (previously two fish per person) and the minimum size limit will be 15 inches fork length (previously 14 inches fork length). These changes were made at the July 2017 Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) meeting and are consistent with changes made in federal waters. The changes also include an annual January through February recreational closure in Gulf state waters in addition to the annual June and July spawning closure.
These federal consistency measures should help maintain fishing opportunities for gray triggerfish in state and federal waters for 2018 and the future.
If you plan to fish for gray triggerfish in Gulf state or federal waters from a private recreational vessel, you must sign up as a Gulf Reef Fish Angler (annual renewal is required). To learn more, visit MyFWC.com/Fishing and click on “Saltwater Fishing,” “Recreational Regulations” and “Gulf Reef Fish Survey” under “Reef Fish.” Sign up today at GoOutdoorsFlorida.com.
Learn more about gray triggerfish at MyFWC.com/Fishing by clicking on “Saltwater Fishing,” “Recreational Regulations” and “Triggerfish.”
